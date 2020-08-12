MLW signs distribution deal with Fubo Sports Network

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling has signed a distribution agreement with Fubo Sports Network, according to Deadline.com. The Fusion series will air Thursday nights on the streaming network at 9CT/10ET. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The deal makes the weekly Fusion series much more accessible than it’s been on beIN Sports. The story also states that a replay of the previous week’s episode of Fusion will precede the new episode. MLW CEO Court Bauer indicated earlier this week that he is considering the idea of running events again in the near future, but nothing is official as of this update.



