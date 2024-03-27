AEW Dynamite results (3/27): Powell’s live review of Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata, two AEW Tag Team Title tournament quarterfinal matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 234)

Quebec City, Quebec at Centre Videotron

Aired live March 27, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired… Pyro shot off on the stage and then the broadcast team of Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone checked in. Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered the introductions for the opening match. Will Ospreay made his entrance to a strong reaction from the crowd. Katsuyori Shibata was out next to a tamer reaction…

1. Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata. The broadcast team told the story that Shibata dominated Ospreay on the mat in their first meeting and would look to do the same in this match. Ospreay performed a dropkick on a seated Shibata, who ended up at ringside. Ospreay dove from the ring onto Shibata on the floor.

Ospreay rolled Shibata back inside the ring. Shibata ran the ropes and caught Ospreay with a kick to the head as Ospreay was attempting to return to the ring. Shibata went to the floor and blasted Ospreay with a forearm strike and then suplexed him. Shibata returned to the ring and sat down crosslegged. Shibata was in offensive control heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Shibata caught Ospreay with another kick at ringside coming out of the break. Ospreay came back with a leap off the barricade and an elbow strike. Back in the ring, Ospreay performed a springboard forearm. Shibata came up holding the back of his head after it hit the mat hard.

Shibata stood up and took forearm shots from Ospreay. Shibata responded by dropped Ospreay with just one of his own. Shibata caught Ospreay with a kick in the corner and threw more. Shibata followed up with a dropkick on a seated Ospreay in the corner.

Shibata put Ospreay in an octopus hold and went for a suplex, but Ospreay landed on his feet. Both men traded suplexes. Ospreay went for a springboard move, but Shibata caught him and went for an STF, but Ospreay reached the bottom rope to break the hold.

Shibata dropped Ospreay with a kick. Shibata followed up with more until Ospreay caught his leg. Ospreay fired up and threw elbow strikes until Shibata dazed him with a single shot. Shibata dropped Ospreay with a strike, but Ospreay kipped up and connected with an enzuigiri.

Shibata ducked a Hidden Blade and then applied a sleeper hold, which led to a supelx. Shibata reapplied the sleeper. Ospreay eventually battled back and caught Shibata with an OsCutter. Ospreay went for the pin, but Shibata kicked out at one.

Shibata put Ospreay down and covered him, but Ospreay kicked out at one. Ospreay connected with an elbow strike for a two count. Ospreay performed a Tiger Driver. Shibata sat up crosslegged and then Ospreay hit him with the Hidden Blade and scored the pin.

Will Ospreay defeated Katsuyori Shibata in 18:55.

After the match, Ospreay dropped to his knees and bowed to Shibata, who returned the favor…

Powell’s POV: A very good match. I still think AEW would be wise to feature Ospreay in some showcase matches to establish his moveset for fans who didn’t follow his overseas work. The OsCutter is a great move and yet we’ve seen Kyle Fletcher and now Shibata kick out like it was nothing after taking it. That said, Ospreay was over big with this live crowd and continues to look like he has face of the company potential.

A Bryan Danielson video package aired…

Footage aired from earlier in the night of Renee Paquette interviewing Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson in the backstage area. Nicholas acted annoyed by Paquette and said he wanted Alex Marvez to conduct the interview and also claimed Marvez is better looking than Paquette. Funny.

Matthew said the returned to AEW with the goal of retiring Sting and he claimed they did that. He also said they wanted to restructure The Elite and brought in Kazuchika Okada. Matthew said Okada won the Continental Championship by himself and added that they told him to stay in the back and chill during their match.

Matthew spoke about beating Private Party to advance in the tournament and stated that lightning never strikes twice in reference to their previous loss to Private Party. Matthew suggested that Paquette smile more often… [C]

Footage aired of a red Ferrari arriving in the parking lot. Kazuchika Okada exited the car and put his title belt over his shoulder… Entrances for the first tag team match took place. The AEW Tag Team Title belts were on a podium at ringside. Highlights were shown of Private Party beating the Young Bucks on October 19, 2019 in the tournament that crowned the first AEW Tag Team Champions…

2. “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in an AEW Tag Team Title tournament quarterfinal match. Quen and Kassidy cleared the Bucks from the ring with kicks and then hit them with stereo suicide dives. Nicholas caught Kassidy with a kick from the apron.

Nicholas and Quen fought on top of the ringside barricade. Nicholas got the better of it and performed a Falcon Arrow off the barricade to the ringside mat. Kazuchika Okada was shown watching the match backstage. The Bucks were in control heading into a PIP break. [C]

Kassidy performed an Asai moonsault on Nicholas and then hit a springboard crossbody block on Matthew for a near fall. The crowd started chanting “please don’t go.” Taz acknowledged it and said he had no idea who they were talking about.

The Bucks set up for their finisher, but Kassidy grabbed the leg of Nicholas and Quen rolled Matthew into a pin for a two count. Private Party hit More Bang For Your Buck on Matthew, but Nicholas broke up the pin. Nicholas grabbed the ring bell and returned to the ring with it.

Referee Rick Knox stopped Nicholas from using the bell and then missed Matthew kicking Kassidy in the balls. Kassidy still battled back and had Matthew pinned, but Knox missed Nicholas putting Kassidy’s foot over the bottom rope. Quen tagged in and ended up taking the EVP Trigger, which led to both Bucks pinning him simultaneously…

“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson defeated “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in 13:30 to advance to the semifinals of the AEW Tag Team Title tournament.

After the match, Okada was shown watching and nodding in approval in the backstage area. The updated brackets were shown. The Bucks will face the winners of the tournament match that will be held later in the show…

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match until usual nonsense with Knox being made to look like the most incompetent referee in the history of professional wrestling. I remember wondering if they were going to have Knox play a heel referee like Danny Davis during the first year of Dynamite. All this time later and they still book him to look like a fool. I just don’t get it.

Excalibur pushed AEW action figures while the camera showed a few on the broadcast table… A Konosuke Takeshita video package aired with Don Callis doing the talking…

Mercedes Mone exited a black SUV after it arrived in the building… [C] Darby Allin and Tony Hawk were featured in a video at a skate park. Darby said he was going to climb Mount Everest for Hawk’s The Skate Park charity, but he broke his foot. Hawk spoke about the charity. Allin, who was on crutches, encouraged viewers to visit SkatePark.org if they wanted to help out…

Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Chris Jericho and Hook. Jericho said Hook exceeded all expectations during their match and he was proud of him. Jericho said he never had a wrestling school or managed anyone, but he was willing to give Hook any advice he wanted. Hook told Jericho that he appreciated and said he would take his advice. Hook added that he also knows who Jericho is. Jericho said he knows who Hook is and who he can be. They bumped fists…

Mercedes Mone made her entrance and joined the broadcast team.

[Hour Two] Entrances for the women’s four-way took place…

3. Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale in a four-way for a shot at the TBS Title at AEW Dynasty. Stokely Hathaway was at ringside for Statlander and Nightingale.