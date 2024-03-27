NXT TV rating for the penultimate edition before Stand & Deliver

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 601,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 569,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.18 rating. The demo number was down, but it was good to see the show get back over the 600,000 viewership mark. One year earlier, the March 28, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 620,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating for the Stand & Deliver go-home show.