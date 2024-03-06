Bull Nakano added to the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced Wednesday that Bull Nakano will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

An unbelievable talent with an unforgettable look, and a mean streak a mile long. Bull Nakano isn’t just one of the best Women’s wrestlers of all time – she’s one of the best of all time, period. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/ft8JmnUfIw — Triple H (@TripleH) March 6, 2024

Powell’s POV: WWE announced Paul Heyman as the first member of the class of 2024 on Monday. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday, April 5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center following the live broadcast of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. The ceremony will be streamed live on Peacock in the United States.