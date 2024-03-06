What's happening...

Bull Nakano added to the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024

March 6, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced Wednesday that Bull Nakano will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Powell’s POV: WWE announced Paul Heyman as the first member of the class of 2024 on Monday. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Friday, April 5 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center following the live broadcast of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. The ceremony will be streamed live on Peacock in the United States.

