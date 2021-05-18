5/18 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed in a steel cage match for the NXT North American Championship, Ted DiBiase’s appearance, Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm, Pete Dunne interview, Prime Target on Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired May 18, 2021 on USA Network

A teaser aired to hype up the advertised matches for this week’s NXT…

Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, and Wade Barrett were the commentary team…

1. Toni Storm vs. Zoey Stark. Storm tried to taunt Stark early on which fired up Stark. Stark pummeled Storm early on. Storm tried to retreat to ringside, but Stark landed a plancha on Storm. Stark hit a beautiful Missile Dropkick on Storm. Storm turned the tide by tripping Stark off the apron. Storm put Stark next to the steel steps and smashed her head into it with a hip attack. Storm worked methodical heel offense on Stark for a stretch.

Stark turned the tide with a backslide for a two count. Stark then hit Toni with a dropkick heading into the picture in picture commercial.[c]

Stark had the advantage back from the break with a superkick, basement lariat, and basement dropkick. Stark got a two count on Storm. Wade Barrett praised Stark for being plucky. Stark reversed a Storm Zero into a Victory Roll for a two count. Stark hit Storm with a Half and Half Suplex for a two count. Storm had a beautiful reversal of a suplex into a German Suplex. Storm hit her finisher, the Storm Zero.

Stark kicked out of Storm’s finisher at two. Storm hit a very ugly, but effective, and almost ugly in a good way, modified Angle Slam for the victory.

Toni Storm defeated Zoey Stark via pinfall in 11:22.

The lights went out after Storm’s win. Franky Monet made her entrance with her Pomeranian. Monet is the artist formerly known as Taya Valkyrie.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza and asked them where Santos Escobar was. Wilde dodged the subject and wondered why he and Mendoza aren’t getting a title shot against MSK. Tommasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher showed up to challenge Legado Del Fantasma. Thatcher even tried to speak spanish, and said “Your cat has no shoes” for comic relief. This would lead to a match later in the show…

Cameron Grimes was shown in the WWE Performance Center parking lot. He had a confrontation with Jake Atlas which will presumably lead to a match between them…

The commentary team hyped up Kross vs. Balor II Prime Target for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A really good and hard worked women’s match. Zoey Stark continues to shine and and get better every week they put her on TV. She was particularly really crisp in this match and handled both her offense and selling really well. She’s definitely living up to WWE’s confidence in her. I wonder if they have another Rhea Ripley on their hands if they happen to graft a gimmick onto her? Good win for Storm who really needed the win. I wonder why they had Franky Monet show up after Storm’s win? Are they setting up the former Taya as a babyface? I don’t think so? But maybe they’re considering it?

The show cut to a cinematic, where the women’s tag team champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell were getting temple massages and having a spa day at the spa. Hartwell talked about how LeRae was always right and how that led to their success. She also said LeRae was right about Dexter Lumis being a loser. The camera panned up to show that Dexter Lumis was the masseur. The segment ended with Lumis being forced to hear LeRae and Hartwell call him a loser…

The Kross vs. Balor Prime Target aired. Pretty straightforward, but well produced with both men talking about the big turning points of their last match. Smackdown color commentator, Pat McAfee, did a PPV-like sell of the match. Paul Heyman noted that Roman Reigns will be paying attention to this match. Heyman joked about giving a “spoiler” but then said that the match was too close to call…

The show cut back to Jake Atlas already in the ring. Cameron Grimes cut a promo on his way to the ring, continuing to gripe about Ted DiBiase. He told the production truck to show a video of the “real” Ted DiBiase. A Million Dollar Man highlight video aired. It was actually a lowlight video of all the times that DiBiase was beaten throughout his career. This led to a “Di-Bi-as-e” chant from the crowd. Grimes tried to wave off the crowd, but he was hit by a dropkick from Jake Atlas before the bell…[c]

2. Cameron Grimes vs. Jake Atlas. Atlas was dominating Grimes a bit. Atlas hit Grimes with a beautiful tightrope armdrag. Atlas hit Grimes with a huracanrana for a two count. Grimes made a comeback with a running knee and lariat for a two count. After Grimes gloated a bit, Atlas ended up hitting Grimes with a few right hands. Atlas caught Cameron’s roundhouse and whipped him into the corner, giving Grimes Whiplash. The picture in picture showed a stretch limo approaching the Performance Center with the announce team assuming that it was Ted DiBiase showing up.

Atlas went for a crossbody, but Grimes hit Atlas with his signature Spanish Fly Power slam. Grimes yelled “To the Moon” to signify the Cave In was coming. The Million Dollar Man theme played as Ted DiBiase made his entrance to the stage. This distracted Grimes enough to allow Atlas to roll up Grimes with a Sunset Flip for the win.

Jake Atlas defeated Cameron Grimes via pinfall in 4:49.

DiBiase did his signature Million Dollar Man laugh before leaving to the back…

The camera cut to Cameron Grimes running to the parking lot. Grimes tried to open Ted’s car door. Ted rolled down the window and said “you’re good kid, but you’re no Million Dollar Man. Ah ha ha ha ha ha ha!”. Grimes was left again throwing a fit as Ted DiBiase drove off…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A continual highlight of the show these days with Ted DiBiase being utilized very effectively in a storyline against a modern wrestler. As much as I want to see Grimes finally become a serious wrestler, he’s been entertaining in every comedy spot they put him in and now he gets to work a program against a WWE legend. Not the worst place to be in and it sure beats being a jobber cult leader in Impact. This also allowed Jake Atlas to eek out a win. I hope they take Atlas off 205 Live, because he’s definitely being wasted there and should be presented on a bigger show.