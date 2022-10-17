NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show that airs head-to-head with AEW Dynamite

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

-Cameron Grimes and two partners vs. “The Schism” Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid

-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. an opponent of Tony D’Angelo’s choosing

-Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Pick Your Poison match (Roxanne Perez selected Jade’s opponent)

-Roxanne Perez in a Pick Your Poison match (Cora Jade selects Perez’s opponent)

Powell's POV: Rodriguez accepted Perez's request on Smackdown. This episode will run head-to-head with a live AEW Dynamite due to TBS's MLB Playoff coverage, which is bumping Dynamite from its usual Wednesday slot. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.