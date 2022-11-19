11/18 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Oro Mensah vs. Channing Lorenzo, Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi, and Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 40)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 18, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Thea Hail accompanied by Andre Chase and Duke Hudson of ‘Chase U’ made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Thea Hail (w/Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) vs. Dani Palmer. Palmer shook the hand of Duke Hudson at ringside before taking down Hail by the wrist early. Hail used the ropes to roll through and apply a wristlock of her own and followed this up with a springboard arm drag for a near fall. Palmer kipped up to escape a rest hold which earned the respect of Hail. Palmer applied a abdominal stretch to Hail who escaped and hit a drop toe hold and an enziguri and fired up on Palmer with a springboard senton and spinning facebuster for the win.

Thea Hail defeated Dani Palmer via pinfall in 4:41.

The commentary team hyped Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi for after the break…[c]

2. Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi. Femi overpowered Chen early before Chen applied a headlock to no effect as Femi dropped Chen with a backbreaker for a near fall. Femi applied a bearhug on Chen and sent Chen into the corner and followed up with an atomic drop for the two count. Chen had welts on his back as he escaped from the hold by working on the ribs and locking in a sleeper. Femi rolled through but missed an elbow drop and Chen hit a springboard forearm and a thunder slap for a two count of his own. Chen not letting sleeping dogs lie quickly hit another thunder slap for the win.

Dante Chen defeated Oba Femi via pinfall in 5:31.

The two men shared a handshake post-match.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Tony D’Angelo) vs. Oro Mensah. D’Angelo was on commentary as Mensah worked on the arm of “Stacks” early. D’Angelo shouted encouragement from the announce desk as “Stacks” rolled to ringside to regroup. “Stacks” attempted to gain momentum but was cut off once more by Mensah. “Stacks” threw Mensah hard into the ropes and worked on the arm to take control and applied the armlock. The audience got behind Mensah as he hit a strong clothesline and forearms on “Stacks”.

“Stacks” attempted to elevate Mensah over the top rope but Mensah landed on the apron and hit a springboard dropkick. Mensah attempted to finish but was distracted by D’Angelo who had left the announce desk. Mensah hit a kick on “Stacks” for a near fall but was hit by D’Angelo’s crutch while attempting a springboard off the ropes which allowed “Stacks” to hit a curbstomp knee for the win.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro Mensah via pinfall in 5:40.

John’s Ramblings: Dani Palmer and Oba Femi looked good in their matches. Palmer was definitely making her debut as this was highlighted on commentary and her acrobatics in the match were impressive. I think Femi was making his first appearance as well but this was not brought up by the commentators.

The main event was enjoyable with the spotlight shone on Channing Lorenzo with his win over Oro Mensah. D’Angelo made it a point to highlight the improvement in Lorenzo after Lorenzo’s recent match against Shinsuke Nakamura, so I’m interested to see if this starts a prolonged push for the D’Angelo’s associate.