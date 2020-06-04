AEW Dynamite preview: Four matches advertised

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Cody vs. Marq Quen for the TNT Title.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. The Butcher & The Blade.

-Orange Cassidy, Trent, and Chuck Taylor vs. Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager.

-Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara.

Powell's POV: AEW Dynamite will air live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.



