Ric Flair reportedly released from WWE deal

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair has been released by WWE. WrestlingInc.com and Fightful.com report that Flair asked for his release and it was granted by the company.

Powell’s POV: Another interesting WWE release. With her boyfriend and now father out of the company, it’s hard not to wonder how long Charlotte Flair has left on her deal and how she feels about both departures.