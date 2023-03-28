03/28 Moore’s NXT audio review: A battle royal for the last spot in the NXT North American Title match at Stand & Deliver, Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile vs. Indi Hartwell in a Last Chance qualifier for the NXT Women’s Title match at Stand & Deliver, Grayson Waller responds to Johnny Gargano’s request for an unsanctioned match, Eddy Thorpe debuts

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: A battle royal for the last spot in the NXT North American Title match at Stand & Deliver, Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile vs. Indi Hartwell in a Last Chance qualifier for the NXT Women’s Title match at Stand & Deliver, Grayson Waller responds to Johnny Gargano’s request for an unsanctioned match, Eddy Thorpe debuts, and more (32:19)…

Click here for the March 28 NXT TV audio review.

