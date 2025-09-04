DreamSlam Wrestling “Luchapalooza” results: Vetter’s review of Jordan Cruz vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Vito Fratelli for the DreamSlam Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

DreamSlam Wrestling “Luchapalooza”

August 15, 2025, in Santa Ana, California, at the Delhi Center

The host venue is a big room; it looks like a generic convention center with plain white walls. The lights were on, and the crowd was 120-150. Enoch the Enlightened and Michael Zorrilla provided commentary, BUT the commentary track was really hard to hear over the sound of the action and the crowd. Santa Ana is south of Anaheim, at the south end of the Los Angeles metro area.

1. Raymond Bright vs. Cappuccino Jones (w/Jack Cartwheel) vs. Koto Hiro vs. Jack Redondo in a 20-minute challenge for the DreamSlam California Dream Title. Whoever had the last pin when 20 minutes expires will be the champion! I know WWE ID prospect Jones of these four. Koto wore a silver or white lucha mask. Redondo is young, white, with short hair, and he wore teal pants and sunglasses, and he’s a babyface. Jones wore his WWE ID title belt. Bright, a Black man with trimmed blond hair, came out last. I have seen him twice in NJPW dojo shows in the past year; I previously compared him to Man Like DeReiss, and I’ll stick to that.

They all traded quick rollups and had a standoff; all four are roughly the same size. Jones and Bright both went for dropkicks, so they both fell to the mat. Jack hit a leg drop in the ropes. In the ring, he superkicked Bright and got a nearfall at 3:00. Redondo superkicked Bright and got a pin at 3:50, but the match continued without a break. (Again, no eliminations; Bright is still in this and can regain his title if he gets a pin in the next 16 minutes.) Everyone hit some dives to the floor, and all four traded chops at ringside. In the ring, Jones hit a clothesline on Hiro for a nearfall at 7:30. Bright hit a splash on Redondo for a nearfall.

They did a Tower of Doom spot out of the corner at 10:00 and everyone was down so we’ve reached the half-way point. They all got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Jones hit a half-nelson suplex and the Decaffinator (swinging neckbreaker) and pinned Redondo at 11:40. Hiro hit a brainbuster and pinned Bright at 12:22. Redondo hit a Blue Thunder Bomb and pinned Hiro at 12:42. Jones hit a Michinoku Driver on Redondo. He traded punches with Hiro on the top rope. Bright hit a frogsplash on Hiro, then a second one for a nearfall at 15:00. Redondo hit a suplex on Jones. Jones rolled up Bright for a pin at 16:29.

Hiro hit a tornado DDT on Jones for a pin at 16:53. Redondo hit a swinging neckbreaker and pinned Hiro at 17:07. Bright hit an elbow drop on Redondo. He hit a flying kick on the floor on Hiro. Bright hit a top-rope twisting splash and pinned Redondo at 18:03. Jones and Bright traded European Uppercuts, then some stiff forearm strikes. The commentators noted there were 30 seconds remaining at 19:30, and the crowd and a ring announcer were counting down together. Bright hit another frogsplash to pin Hiro at 19:53, and the time limit expired at 20:00 even. (It wasn’t really that dramatic that Bright got that last pin, as he had the most recent pin, too.) I applaud them for having the clock right on with mine.

Raymond Bright defeated Cappuccino Jones, Jack Redondo, and Koto Hiro in a 20-minute challenge to retain the DreamSlam California Dream Title at 20:00.

2. Fatal, Loco, and Charming Biago Cresenzo vs. Oscar Felix, Chaz Price, and Joey Lancaster. I don’t know these guys. Loco wore a green mask and his name across his lower back. Oscar’s team hit stereo huracanranas that sent Fatal’s team to the floor. (I really wish I could hear the commentary team better; I can’t figure out who is whom.) Fatal wore a yellow lucha mask and mostly black gear. Chaz Price, a black guy with long hair, got in and chopped Loco at 6:00 — yes, the audio is so awful I still didn’t know yet that his name is Chaz; what’s the point of having commentary if I can’t hear them over the crowd?. Fatal hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall, but Chaz reached the ropes.

Fatal hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 9:30 on a Latino man, so I assume that is Oscar Felix. (Seriously, can’t hear shit!) Fatal’s team worked over the tiny Oscar in their corner. Biago choked him on the mat and hit a side slam for a nearfall. Lancaster, who has long dark hair, got a hot tag at 12:00 and hit some running back elbows and Stinger Splashes on Loco and Fatal. Chaz and Oscar hit stereo planchas to the floor at 13:30. In the ring, Loco hit a running knee on Chaz. Oscar hit a senton on Loco. Fatal hit a Dominator faceplant. Biago hit a sideslam on Lancaster for a nearfall. Loco hit a superkick on Chaz at 15:30. Fatal hit a Jay Driller on Chaz. Loco then hit a top-rope axe kick to the back of Chaz’s head for the pin. Decent action, but I wish I had known each guy’s name earlier in the match.

Fatal, Loco, and Charming Biago Cresenzo defeated Oscar Felix, Chaz Price, and Joey Lancaster at 16:16.

3. Funny Bone vs. Wicked Wickett in a hardcore match. I’ve turned the volume down because I know these guys. Funny Bone paints his face like Darby Allin and has overall the same general look, but he’s thicker and appears to be a bit older than Darby. Wickett wore gray and he has his hair in a long ponytail. Funny Bone hit a Pounce. They avoided each other’s big moves, so they both rolled to the floor and got chairs at 3:30. Funny Bone threw his chair at the ref! The ref went down and rolled to the floor! Funny Bone got paper and gave Wickett a paper cut between his fingers at 5:00.

They brawled through the crowd. In the ring, he gave Wickett a papercut on his lips. Wickett got a stapler and he stapled dollar bills to Funny Bone’s chest at 7:30. (The ref hasn’t moved once; he’s still face-down on the floor.) Funny Bone grabbed the stapler and used it on Wickett’s groin. Wickett hit an enzuigiri at 9:30. They went back to the floor, where Funny Bone whipped Wickett into rows of chairs. Wickett dove through the ropes and crashed onto Funny Bone at 12:00. They got into the ring, and Funny Bone threw Wickett through a table in the corner. Funny Bone dumped a bag of thumbtacks on the mat. Wickett got a tiny piñata and opened it, and dumped more thumbtacks on the mat! Funny.

Funny Bone dropped Wickett barefoot-first on thumbtacks at 15:30. Funny Bone hit an enzuigiri in the corner, then a superplex with them both landing on the thumbtacks. (Shouldn’t some medical official check on that ref? He hasn’t moved once!) Funny Bone dumped a liquid (lighter fluid?) on Wickett’s bare foot at 18:00; I am not amused now. Funny Bone hit a Death Valley Driver on an open chair. The ref is alive! He rolled into the ring and counted a nearfall! Wickett hit a top-rope elbow drop across the back of the head as Funny Bone was on a board and he scored the pin. Whatever that fluid was… it didn’t play into the match. Not my style of match, but the crowd was into it.

Wicked Wickett defeated Funny Bone at 22:04.

4. Fallyn Grey vs. Angie Savage. Grey, age 21, is a heel, fallen angel character, and I’ve really been impressed with her on shows I’ve seen her on across the country. Like Raymond Bright, I’ve seen Savage on an NJPW dojo student show. She has blue and orange splashes in her hair. The crowd was all over Grey as the match began and they traded standing switches. Savage hit some armdrags. She hit a snap suplex and a huracanrana. Grey hit an X-Factor faceplant for a nearfall at 3:30, and she stomped on Savage in the corner, then she hit The Last Supper (Bronco Buster) in the corner at 5:00.

Grey applied a rear-naked choke on the mat and kept Savage grounded. They hit simultaneous clotheslines and were both down at 6:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing. Savage hit a running neckbreaker. Grey hit a second-rope Lungblower to the chest for a nearfall at 8:30, then a 619, and she taunted the crowd. She hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Savage nailed a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, and she went to a cross-armbreaker. Grey’s arm got bent backward. Fallyn popped it back into place, hit a swinging faceplant, and scored the pin. I really liked that. Fallyn is definitely one to watch.

Fallyn Grey defeated Angie Savage at 10:57.

5. “BadMeetsNasty” Chris Nastyy and Honest John vs. “Lucha Kingz” Bamboo and El Rey for the DreamSlam Tag Team Titles. My first time seeing Bamboo and El Rey, who wore fairly identical white masks. El Rey does have a crown on his, and he has a great physique. I don’t think I’ve seen John before; he wore a jersey with “Honest” written across the back. John and Bamboo opened. Nastyy and El Rey traded chops. The luchadors worked over Nastyy, and Bamboo hit a spear for a nearfall at 6:30.

John hit a back suplex on El Rey as Nastyy hit a dive through the ropes on Bamboo. Nastyy and John worked over El Rey in their corner. John unloaded some chops on Rey. Nastyy flipped John onto Rey for a nearfall at 9:00. Rey finally hit a running neckbreaker, but wound up in the wrong corner. He finally made the hot tag at 10:30. Bamboo got in and hit a running knee to Nastyy’s jaw. He hit a fadeaway double stunner on the champs. John got a Victory Roll for a nearfall at 12:00 on Bamboo. The champs went for a pin, but Rey broke it up, and they were all down. The luchadors hit stereo stunners for nearfalls at 13:30.

The champs hit stereo running knees on Rey for a nearfall, but Bamboo made the save. Bamboo hit a faceplant on John. Nastty hit a Lethal Injection. Rey hit an impressive flying Crucifix Driver and everyone was down at 17:00 and this crowd was HOT. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. The luchadors hit stereo superkicks. Rey hit a dive over the top rope onto the champs. Bamboo hit a top-rope moonsault onto everyone on the floor. In the ring, the luchadors hit stereo frogsplashes. John rolled up Rey out of nowhere for the pin. That was a sharp, sharp tag match. Bravo to all four. Nastyy went to shake hands with the luchadors; this upset Honest John, who shoved his teammate and stormed to the back!

Chris Nastyy and Honest John defeated El Rey and Bamboo at 18:06.

6. Jordan Cruz vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Vito Fratelli in a three-way for the DreamSlam Heavyweight Title. Jordan is a big guy, maybe 6’2″ and 240 pounds; he’s no high-flying luchador! I don’t think I’ve seen Vito; he’s rotund and wore a red-and-green singlet. Jack is by far the smallest man in this one. They all tried rollups early on. Jack and Vito hit a team back-body drop. Jack hit a standing moonsault on Jordan at 1:30. Jordan hit a chop block on Vito. Jack hit his slingshot elbow drop on Cruz at 3:00. On the floor, Vito scooped Jack in his arms and ran him back-first into the ring post. In the ring, Cruz and Vito traded chops.

Vito hit a Stinger Splash in the corner on both guys at 5:30, then a rolling cannonball onto both, and he got a nearfall on Cartwheel. Vito hit a delayed vertical suplex on Jack, but he missed a second-rope frogsplash. Jack fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a running neckbreaker on Cruz. Jack hit his Crucifix Driver. Jordan hit a second-rope superplex on Cartwheel for a nearfall at 8:00. Jack hit a superkick. Jordan hit a jumping knee. Vito hit a standing powerbomb on Cruz. Jack hit a tornado DDT on Vito at 9:30. Awesome sequence. Jack hit his Sasuke Special dive to the floor on Cruz, and he threw Cruz back into the ring, but Jack missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press.

Vito caught Jordan coming off the ropes and hit a swinging powerslam for a nearfall. Jack hit a sunset flip on Jordan. Vito hit a flipping senton on Jordan. Jack actually put Vito on his shoulders and hit a DVD! Jack then hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press on Jordan for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Jordan mounted Jack and repeatedly punched him. Jordan’s minion jumped in the ring and stomped on Jack, too. A commissioner/GM figure got in the ring, but Jordan hit a low blow on him. Cruz got his title belt and was setting up to hit Jack. Cappuccino Jones hopped in the ring and saved Jack from being struck by the belt. Jones hit a Michinoku Driver on Cruz. Jack leapt off the ropes, but Vito caught him with a powerbomb! However, Jordan pushed Vito aside, covered Jack, and stole the pin. That was a blast, too.

Jordan Cruz defeated Jack Cartwheel and Vito Fratelli in a three-way to retain the DreamSlam Heavyweight Title at 14:45.

Final Thoughts: That was a really impressive tag match in the semi-main slot. I had only seen Nastty of those four, but everyone else really impressed me. With this free on YouTube, it’s well worth tuning in for that match alone. The main event was really good too. Vito is big, but he’s thick; he has the size/frame of Bronson Reed. For a guy who I had never heard of before, he also was impressive in his part of that three-way.

I thought that opener had a few too many rapid-fire pins, to the point it became a blur, but I understood the rules easily and I applaud that the clock was right on with the crowd counting down the final 30 seconds. Fallyn Grey just has the ‘it factor’ to her; you pay attention to her when she comes out of the back. I’ll add that not once during this show was a match interrupted by a YouTube commercial.