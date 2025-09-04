AEW Dynamite rating for an all-star eight-man tag main event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 472,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 558,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. The numbers are lousy, and the TBS viewership number is the lowest of the year. I question the decision to advertise only a trivial eight-man tag and a predictable TBS Title match until late Wednesday afternoon. They turned out to be entertaining matches, but they didn’t strike me as big hooks for this episode going in. One year ago, the September 4, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 660,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All Out go-home that featured Hangman Page burning down Swerve Strickland’s childhood home.