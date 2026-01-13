WWN and HOC “ID Showcase” results: Vetter’s review of Jackson Drake vs. Jha’Quan McNair for the WWE Evolve Title, Cappuccino Jones vs. Aaron Rourke for the WWE ID Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

World Wrestling Network and House of Champions presented “ID Showcase: Battle of Champions”

Replay available via YouTube.com

January 10, 2026, in Longwood, Florida, at House of Champions Training Center

As the title suggests, the event features most of the current WWE ID talents, including several who I haven’t seen in the ring yet. The venue is a small training center with a high ceiling. The lighting is just so-so; not terrible but certainly not ideal, either. Sadly, the crowd was only perhaps 60. Trevin Adams and Simon Sez provided commentary. Sound quality was good. Google Maps shows that Longwood is located on the north end of the Orlando metro area.

1. Sean Legacy vs. It’s Gal. They had an intense lockup to open, but Gal rolled to the floor and got on the mic. He proclaimed that while Legacy may be a better wrestler, Gal is a better athlete! He challenged Sean to a workout challenge. Sean agreed, but he wanted Gal to put his body-building medals on the line! They did squats, then push-ups, and Gal swept out one of Sean’s arms so he collapsed. They then did a sit-up challenge, and of course, Gal got a rollup for a nearfall at 6:00, and they finally started to wrestle again. Sean hit some chops. Gal blocked a sunset flip, leaned forward to grab the ropes for added leverage, and got the cheap pin. Not much of a match; we call that a Vinny Russo special.

It’s Gal defeated Sean Legacy at 6:37.

2. Slade Porter vs. Papi D vs. Jake Powers vs. Jamie Stanley. I’ve never seen Porter, who is dressed like an 1800s international sleuth. My first time seeing Papi D, who carried… a pineapple? … with him to the ring, and he danced to salsa music. Jake Powers has long hair halfway down his back; is that Brian Kendrick? He’s a bit older and looks a lot like him (It’s not Kendrick, but there are a lot of similarities!) I don’t watch a lot of NWA, but I’ve seen Stanley there. He’s cocky and has a good physique — think EC3 but with less muscle mass. All four brawled at the bell.

Porter and Papi D brawled on the floor. Powers and Stanley traded blows in the ring. Stanley hit a double clothesline at 3:30. Papi and Powers clotheslined Stanley over the top rope to the floor. Papi applied a Dragon Sleeper on Powers, but Powers fought free. Porter got in and hit an inverted DDT, and he got a nearfall at 5:30. Porter pulled out a magnifying glass… just because, I guess. Porter tied Powers in a Trailer Hitch leg lock, but Papi D hit a frog splash to break it up. Papi D hit a David Finlay-style Overkill pop-up knee strike. Stanley put Powers across his back and hit a pop-up neckbreaker move to pin him. Just so-so. I was not feeling Porter’s gimmick at all.

Jamie Stanley defeated Slade Porter, Papi D, and Jake Powers at 7:42.

3. Timothy Thatcher vs. Marcus Mathers. Okay, this should be good! Mathers immediately targeted the left arm; Thatcher did the same as they traded quick reversals on the mat. Thatcher dropped him with a European Uppercut at 3:00, and Mathers checked on his teeth. Marcus hit a bodyslam and an elbow drop for a nearfall. The commentators noted that Mathers is about to leave for a tour in Japan with Dragon Gate. Mathers hit a mule kick to the jaw at 5:00. Mathers hit a baseball slide dropkick through the ropes and a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron.

In the ring, Thatcher hit another European Uppercut as Mathers was tied in the ropes. He tied up Marcus’ left arm and snapped the forearm at 8:00. Mathers hit a flying clothesline, then his corner fadeaway stunner and a stalling German Suplex for a nearfall. Thatcher hit a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 10:30. Mathers hit his own belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall. They traded European Uppercuts. Mathers hit some headbutts. Thatcher dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Mathers hit a top-rope twisting crossbody block, but Thatcher rolled through it and got the pin!

Timothy Thatcher defeated Marcus Mathers at 12:04.

4. “Swipe Right” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor (w/Jackson Drake) vs. Jha’Quan McNair and Mike Cunningham. Drake wore his WWE Evolve Title belt. I believe this is my first time seeing ID prospect McNair in action; Cunningham has already had a few matches on Evolve. McNair is a Black man with a good physique; he does appear to be the shortest man in the ring, so I’ll estimate him at 5’8″. He opened against Smokes, and they had an intense lockup, and they traded rollups early. McNair scooped up Ricky and slammed him stomach-first to the mat; he’s got some power!

McNair hit a dropkick, so Baylor tagged in at 1:30, but McNair immediately hit an armdrag on Brad. McNair and Cunningham each hit Stinger Splashes in the corner. Cunningham hit a leaping guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 3:00. Baylor hit a shotgun dropkick on McNair, and the heels took control, and they kept McNair in their corner. Smokes hit a hard clothesline at 6:00. McNair finally hit a double clothesline, and the crowd rallied for him. Cunningham got the hot tag, and he hit some clotheslines and a flying back elbow.

Cunningham hit a Falcon Arrow at 8:00 on Smokes, then a flying axe kick to the back of the head for a nearfall. Mike hit punches on each heel. Smokes completely missed a dropkick as Baylor hit a spinebuster (it was meant to be a team move). McNair hit a German Suplex, and Cunningham hit a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 10:30. Cunningham hit some superkicks. Smokes hit a low-blow uppercut on Mike. Smokes hit a top-rope stomp too Cunningham’s chest while Brad was hitting an inverted DDT on Cunningham for the tainted pin. Good action.

“Swipe Right” Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor defeated Jha’Quan McNair and Mike Cunningham at 11:26.

* Jackson Drake got on the mic and cut a heel promo, saying that The Vanity Project runs Evolve and anywhere they go. Drake called out Sam Holloway! Sam got in the ring and hit clotheslines on Baylor and Smokes, but Drake ran from him. Holloway grabbed the mic and vowed he would win the title tonight!

5. Laynie Luck vs. Airica Demia for the WWE ID Women’s Title. Again, Demia is a 21-year-old, green-haired, second-generation star, and I routinely compare her to Billie Starkz, as they are the same age with similar builds. They shook hands at the bell before locking up and trading standing switches. A commentator talked about how Demia was in the six-way match where Luck won this (vacant) title. Laynie hit a springboard somersault senton, then an STO uranage, and she got a nearfall at 2:30.

Laynie tied her in an STF on the mat, but Demia grabbed the ropes. Laynie missed a spear into the corner, and she crashed to the floor. They fought at ringside. In the ring, Demia hit a diving back elbow to the spine, and she got a nearfall at 5:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Demia nailed a forearm strike that got her a nearfall. They fought on the ring apron. On the floor, Laynie nailed a superkick at 7:30. In the ring, Laynie hit some clotheslines and a stunner.

Laynie applied a full nelson; Demia escaped and got a rollup for a nearfall. Airica applied a leg lock around the throat at 9:00. Demia hit a flying Superman Punch. She trapped Luck’s head in the corner, punched Laynie in the face, and got a nearfall. Laynie clocked her with a Shining Wizard for a nearfall at 10:30; the commentators were surprised that she didn’t get the pin. Laynie hit an enzuigiri, then a Death Valley Driver for the pin. That was a really strong match.

Laynie Luck defeated Airica Demia to retain the WWE ID Women’s Title at 11:02.

* Ivelisse Velez ran into the ring and attacked Laynie from behind! Those two have a match the next night at Shine 85!

* We had an intermission match from a different venue; this was a much larger room. Teal Piper (daughter of Roddy Piper) fought a woman I hadn’t seen before.

6. Maxx Danziger vs. GMJ for the HOC Title. My first time seeing GMJ, a young Black man in white pants, and he reminds me of Lee Johnson. With his curly hair, my initial reaction is that Maxx looks a bit like Action Andretti. (These two are new enough that neither has a cagematch.net bio yet.) They locked up, and GMJ is taller. Maxx kept GMJ grounded. GMJ hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:00. He hit some clotheslines and a flying back elbow. Maxx hit a Lungblower move to the chin for a nearfall. He got a rollup with a handful of tights for the cheap pin. Okay action.

Maxx Danziger defeated GMJ to retain the HOC Title at 6:57.

7. Cappuccino Jones vs. Aaron Rourke for the WWE ID Title. They shook hands at the bell and then locked up. They traded reversals on the mat, and Rourke hit a playful slap to the butt. Moments later, Cap hit a swat in return. Cap rolled to the floor for a coffee break, and he shared it with Rourke, and it fired Aaron up. They brawled on the floor. They got back into the ring at 4:00, where Jones hit an impressive dropkick for a nearfall. He hit some jab punches and was in charge.

Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner for a nearfall at 5:30. He hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall, and he tied Cap in a reverse Texas Cloverleaf, but Jones escaped at 8:30. Jones hit a German Suplex, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Rourke nailed an Eat D’Feat, and he set up for a Tiger Suplex, but Jones fought free. Cap hit a DDT onto the bottom turnbuckle, then a leaping DDT for a believable nearfall at 11:30. Rourke hit a 619 and dragged Cap to the mat and locked in a Fujiwara Armbar, but Cap rolled him over for a nearfall.

Rourke re-applied the hold moments later, but Cap got a foot on the ropes. They traded some punches to the jaw, then some chops. Rourke hit a spin kick to the head. Jones got an O’Connor Roll for a believable nearfall at 14:00. Jones nailed the Decaffinator swinging neckbreaker for a believable nearfall. Rourke butterflied the arms and hit a faceplant for a nearfall. Rourke hit a superkick. Cap nailed a leaping piledriver, then the top-rope Froggy Brew elbow drop for the pin. Good action.

Cappuccino Jones defeated Aaron Rourke to retain the WWE ID Men’s Title at 16:51.

* The next match was slated to be Jackson Drake vs. Sam Holloway for the WWE Evolve Title. Sam’s music played, but he didn’t come out!! The heels came out, and they got on the mic and claimed they hadn’t seen Holloway anywhere. McNair rolled into the ring and challenged Drake. So, apparently, Sam isn’t competing?

8. Jackson Drake (w/Swipe Right) vs. Jha’Quan McNair (w/Mike Cunningham) for the WWE Evolve Title. Trevin said he “smells a rat” with Holloway not being able to compete. Drake immediately hit a neckbreaker, a stiff kick to the spine, and a senton for a nearfall. McNair hit a gutwrench suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. He backed Drake into a corner and hit a series of punches. Drake hit a Lumbar Check-style double knees to the ribs of McNair at 3:00 and kept him grounded.

Drake hit an Orton-style DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall, and he kept McNair grounded in a headlock. McNair hit a back suplex at 6:00, but Jackson kept the headlock on. McNair hit a bodyslam, then a dropkick, and they were both down. McNair hit a snap suplex, then a fisherman’s suplex, for a nearfall. Jackson hit his moonsault double kneedrop at 8:00. McNair writhed on the mat, and it appears he suffered a legit injury from the knees striking him. The screen faded to black, even though we could still hear the commentators. The ring announcer said the match had been “thrown out.”

Jackson Drake defeated Jha’Quan McNair via ref stoppage at 9:14.

Final Thoughts: A decent show that was marred by a bizarre ending. We saw Sam Holloway in the venue in the first half… so why didn’t he compete? Did he also get injured in that pre-match skirmish? It felt clearly unplanned for McNair to go back out there and have a second match. Then, we had the unfortunate injury to McNair to end the show abruptly.

The good news is that Cap Jones vs. Aaron Rourke was really good and earned best match. Laynie Luck vs. Demia was good for second, and Mathers-Thatcher took third. The Swipe Right match was fine, but ultimately a fairly standard tag. The rest was a mixed bag. I was willing to put up with the Gal-Legacy silliness and workout stuff, but I assumed we would wind up getting a full-length match after they put that stuff aside. Instead, we got a rollup and a quick finish. I admittedly wasn’t overly impressed with any of the locals I hadn’t seen before. Jamie Stanley has the right look.

I want to point out I really like Trevin Adams on commentary; he brings a ‘sports broadcaster’ sound and knowledge to his style, and it really works. The show clocks in at 2 hours, 30 minutes, and a reminder that the show is free on YouTube.