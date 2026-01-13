What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Title matches and a No DQ match set for tonight’s show

January 13, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ava addresses the future of the NXT Championship

-Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox in a No DQ match

-New NXT Women’s North American Champion Izzi Dame speaks

-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Shiloh Hill for the TNA International Championship

-Jasper Troy vs. Tavion Heights for the WWE Speed Championship

-Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

Powell’s POV: Oba Femi relinquished the NXT Championship by leaving the title belt in the ring at the end of last week’s show. Tonight’s NXT episode will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

