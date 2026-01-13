WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event lineup: Two matches advertised for the next Peacock special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special that will be held on Saturday, January 24, in Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre.

-Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-A four-way match for a shot at the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble

Powell’s POV: The January 23 edition of Smackdown will be held in the same venue. The winners of Randy Orton vs. The Miz, Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams, Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov matches on Friday’s Smackdown will qualify for the four-way. Morgan and Perez won a Triple Threat tag team match on Raw to earn their title shot. Based on the start time listed for the live event, it appears the show will stream at 7CT/8ET. Join me for my live review when Saturday Night’s Main Event streams live on Peacock (and Netflix internationally).