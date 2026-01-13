NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Bruce Hart, Yujiro Takahashi, Mason Ryan, Luke Robinson, Ian Riccaboni, Shad Gaspard, John Kronus

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Ava addressing the future of the vacant NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from all of the WWE European tour live events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is holding a live event tonight in Mannheim, Germany, at SAP Arena with the following advertised matches: No matches are advertised on the venue’s website.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bruce Hart is 76.

-Yujiro Takahashi is 45.

-Mason Ryan (Barri Griffiths) is 44.

-Luke Robinson of WWE Tough Enough is 41.

-Ian Riccaboni is 39.

-The late Shad Gaspard was born on January 13, 1981. He died on May 17, 2020, in a drowning accident. Gaspard encouraged a lifeguard to save his son instead of him, which the lifeguard was able to do.

-The late John Kronus (George Caiazzo) was born on January 13, 1969. He died of heart failure at age 38 on July 18, 2007.