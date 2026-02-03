NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Dory Funk Jr., Haku, Marty Jannetty, Becky Bayless, Angela Fong, Devin Taylor, Kerry Von Erich

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features a six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a D grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dory Funk Jr. is 85.

-Haku (Tonga Fifita) is 67.

-Marty Jannetty (Fredrick Martin Jannetty) is 66.

-Becky Bayless (Rebecca Treston) is 44.

-Angela Fong is 40.

-Former NXT wrestler and on-air personality Devin Taylor (Brittany Fetkin) is 38.

-The late Kerry Von Erich (Kerry Adkisson) was born on February 3, 1960. He took his own life at age 33 on February 18, 1993.