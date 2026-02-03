What's happening...

NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Dory Funk Jr., Haku, Marty Jannetty, Becky Bayless, Angela Fong, Devin Taylor, Kerry Von Erich

February 3, 2026

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features a six-way ladder match for the vacant NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a D grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dory Funk Jr. is 85.

-Haku (Tonga Fifita) is 67.

-Marty Jannetty (Fredrick Martin Jannetty) is 66.

-Becky Bayless (Rebecca Treston) is 44.

-Angela Fong is 40.

-Former NXT wrestler and on-air personality Devin Taylor (Brittany Fetkin) is 38.

-The late Kerry Von Erich (Kerry Adkisson) was born on February 3, 1960. He took his own life at age 33 on February 18, 1993.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.