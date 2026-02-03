WWE Raw preview: Title match and Elimination Chamber qualifiers advertised for Monday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Otis and Akira Tozawa for the WWE Tag Team Titles
-Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie
-Qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber matches
Powell's POV: Monday's live from Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Arena. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET.
