John Cena’s WWE retirement match date is set

August 20, 2025

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

There is an official end date to John Cena’s pro wrestling career. WWE and NBC announced today that Cena’s retirement match will take place on the December 13 Saturday Night’s Main Event. The two companies also confirmed that Peacock will be the exclusive home for the four annual Saturday Night’s Main Event specials, meaning they will no longer be broadcast on NBC.

Powell’s POV: WWE will also hold a SNME on November 1. The locations for the two SNME shows have yet to be announced, though the widespread assumption is that Cena’s retirement match will be held in Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden.

