AEW Dynamite results (8/20): Barnett’s live review of FTR vs. Brodido in the tournament final for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles at Forbidden Door, Hiroshi Tanahashi and JetSpeed vs. The Death Riders

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 307)

Taped August 20, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland, at

Simulcast later in the day on TBS and Max

Bryan Danielson made his entrance at the start of the show to join in on commentary. Hangman Adam Page was shown arriving via public transit. Excalibur ran through the card, including the main event tag match involving Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm, and Will Ospreay going face to face with Jon Moxley. Will Ospreay then made his ring entrance to a strong reaction from the live crowd.

Ospreay thanked the crowd for the reaction and said it had been one of the worst months of his life. He recalled a story of arriving in Glasgow for a Scottish promotion and going out drinking with the boys. Ospreay recalled being hungry and put over Greg’s Sausage Rolls, which got a chant from the crowd. He continued and expressed gratitude to the crowd for allowing him to grow up in front of them. Ospreay said he was scared because he’s headed down a road other wrestlers have gone down before, thanks to Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.

He continued and said he wasn’t cleared last week for Forbidden Door, so he had to take things into his own hands. Ospreay said he was told he couldn’t wrestle 30 minutes from his house, and he couldn’t accept it, so he took matters into his own hands. He then said anything that happens in his lights out match on Sunday is not AEW’s responsibility. Ospreay then said he would join four of his friends in the ring to get his revenge, and before they take a scalpel to his neck, he would get his pound of flesh from Moxley and the Death Riders.

Moxley then interrupted and made his entrance, and walked by Bryan Danielson as he got up onto the ring apron. They went face to face as Marina Shafir stood by. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli climbed on the apron. Ospreay told Moxley he was coming for him, and if he wanted him, he shouldn’t let his boys do it. He should do it himself. Moxley backed off a bit, and Claudio and Wheeler got into the ring. Jet Speed ran into interrupt. They were followed by Hiroshi Tanahashi, who looked like a very excited penguin power walking to the ring. This kicked off the opening match.

1. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kevin Knight, and Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli: Tanahashi started the match with Yuta and took control. Bailey tagged in and landed a series of quick strike kicks. Wheeler regained control with an Argentine Backbreaker drop. Marina Shafir tried to get involved, and she got ejected from ringside. Will Ospreay picked her up and carried her to the back…[c]

My Take: This Will Ospreay injury story is wildly inconsistent from week to week. Hopefully the surgery goes well, but it sounds like AEW could be without him for an extended amount of time.

The heels cut off Kevin Knight and Claudio delivered a series of uppercuts. Knight started a comeback with a dropkick to Claudio and a thrust kick to Moxley. Tanahashi tagged in and landed a running elbow to Yuta and Claudio. He then delivered a body slam, and then delivered a senton from the middle rope for a two count. Bailey delivered a series of kicks to Yuta and then delivered a Moonsault to Moxley at ringside. Kevin Knight then landed a flying clothesline to Claudio.

Jet Speed and Tanahashi delivered three simultaneous neckbreakers to the heels. Tanahashi set up for a High Fly Flow to Yuta, but Gabe Kidd and the Bullet Club Wardogs interfered and prevented it. Will Ospreay then appeared carrying a body bag, causing a major distraction. Tanahashi recovered and delivered a High Fly Flow on Yuta and got the win.

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jet Speed defeated The Death Riders at 11:30

After the match, the War Dogs and the Death Riders started a beatdown in the ring. The Young Bucks appeared from behind Ospreay and delivered a double superkick. Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly appeared and chased them away. Claudio and Moxley opened the body bag, and Darby Allin emerged and brawled with them. The Opps joined the fight and a wild walking brawl started that spilled into the crowd. Everyone brawled to an arena loading area, where Darby Allin flew off the entryway with a Coffin Drop and took out everybody below. Everyone regrouped as Exalibur introduced a video package for MJF and Adam Page’s feud…[c]

My Take: There might have been a few beer vendors involved in that brawl. It was hard to tell after the entire locker room emptied out. The crowd enjoyed the chaos, but the way it was shot meant you missed a lot of the action once things got into the crowd. The match itself was fine, but I start having phantom pains watching Tanahashi wrestle these days. He just looks like everything hurts.

Adam Copeland made his entrance as the show returned. The crowd sang his theme. When they stopped, Christian made his entrance. Tony Schiavone said it had been a long time since fans had seen them together. Christian told the crowd to sit down and shut up, and Copeland stole the mic from him. He asked if he was still going to be that guy, because the crowd loves them. Copeland then said he is what he is, and that’s an asshole. He then said one thing he’s learned is that sometimes you need an asshole, and Christian is his asshole.

Christian said Copeland told him to go find himself and All In, and what he found is that he doesn’t need to change a thing because he’s perfect just the way he is. Christian said they are not on the same page, not by a long shot, but they are at least writing in the same book. He then said they had agreed to help Copeland with his FTR problem in exchange for help with his Kip and Nick problem. Christian told Copelan he would make no promise beyond that, but this version of Christian would be the best partner he’s ever had.

Kip Sabian and Mama Wayne walked out and asked who Christian thought he was. Nick Wayne then appeared on the screen and revealed that Christian broke his foot a week ago and had taken the Forbidden Door show away from him. He called out Copeland and Christian for pathetically holding onto the end of their careers, and said he would have embarrassed them if he had been able to make it. Wayne reminded them that he was always one step ahead. Killswitch then made his ring entrance after a long layoff due to illness. He walked to the ring and chokeslammed both Copeland and Christian. Killswitch was then confirmed as the replacement partner for Forbidden Door.

Mark Briscoe was then shown backstage, and he was looking for MJF and promised to kill him…[c]

My Take: It’s good to see Killswitch back even if he ended up being a break glass replacement. He had been on the shelf a long time and it’s good to see he’s healthy enough to get back in the ring. Cope and Christian’s friendship is awkward but at least they took a shot at explaining in logically.

MJF approached Ricochet backstage for some assistance with his Mark Briscoe problem. They agreed to a deal, but shooed the cameras away before it could be disclosed. In the arena, FTR made their entrance with Stokely Hathaway. They were followed by Bandido, and then Brodie King.

2. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Brodido (Bandido and Brodie King) in the AEW Tag Tournament Finals: Harwood and Bandido started the match and ended up in a stalemate after some blocks and reversals. MVP and the Hurt Syndicate were watching from the back. Brodie King tagged in and frustrated Harwood to the point that he went to ringside and started tossing chairs in the ring. Wheeler tagged in and immediately lost a chop battle with King. Harwood tagged back in and lost a chop battle himself. Harwood managed to land a piledriver on King, but did not sell it and got right back to his feet. He then landed a running senton on both Wheeler and Harwood.

Bandido tagged in and landed a double team splash with the help of King. A referee distraction led to Stokely Hathaway using a loaded sling on his left arm to knock Brodie King loopy. Dax Harwood got on the microphone and trash talked the crowd and told them to respect Big Stoke. King was shown to be bleeding on the camera when it panned over to him…[c]

Bandido delivered multiple kicks and headscissors to Cash Wheeler. He then rolled up Dax Harwood for a close near fall. FTR quickly took over the match and delivered a brainbuster to Bandido. Brodie crawled back to the apron but was bleeding heavily. Wheeler made a lazy cover on Bandido for a two count. FTR continued to cut off the ring and prevent a comeback from Bandido. Harwood tagged in and placed Bandido on the top rope. They battled for a bit, and Bandido shoved Harwood down and delivered a cross body…[c]

Bandido crawled to his corner and had to deliver a double head scissors to both members of FTR. He finally made a tag to King, who delivered a sit out powerbomb to Harwood for a near fall. He then tossed Wheeler and Harwood to the floor, where Bandido took flight and landed on Harwood with a senton. King splashed Wheeler against the barricade with a running cross body. Stokely attempted to interfere, but Bandido quickly dealt with him. He then delivered a big frog splash onto Harwood for a close near fall in the ring.

On the floor, Wheeler sent King into the ring post and then delivered a tornado DDT. FTR went for a Power Plex, but King broke it up. Bandido countered out of the corner with a pinning combination for a close near fall on Harwood. FTR regrouped and sent Bandido to the floor. They then landed a modified Power Plex on Brodie King, but he kicked out at 2.9. Bandido got back into the match. The clock ran on the 30 minute timer as the match spilled back outside. FTR delivered a spike piledriver on King on the apron.

Bandido then delivered a moonsault onto both FTR members on the floor. He then attempted a 21 Plex on both Harwood and Wheeler, but he couldn’t execute it. They landed a shatter machine on Bandido, but King broke it up. King got involved again and a brawl took place at ringside. The time limit expired as King and Wheeler were sent through a table.

FTR and Brodido ended in a 30 minute draw.

After the match officially ended, Bandido hit 21 Plex on Harwood, but the referee had to call off the cover. After the match, it was announced that both teams would advance to challenge the Hurt Syndicate at Forbidden Door. The Hurt Syndicate then walked out to stare down their opponents. Excalibur then introduced a video package that featured Swerve Strickland and Kazuchika Okada…[c]

My Take: That was a blast of tag match, but I’m not a fan of a tournament ending in a draw with both teams advancing. It feels like a cop out way to end a tournament in my opinion.

Hangman Page made his way to the ring. He reminded the crowd that he was jumped in the parking lot last week by MJF. Page said that’s who MJF is. He doesn’t have the courage to tackle problems head on, so it would be pointless to call him out to the ring to beat his ass a few days early. He told MJF that he would only get one shot at the title, and he promised that he would shove his Ostrich leather books up his checkered printed ass. MJF’s music hit, and he failed to appear.

Tony Schiavone got on the microphone and said MJF had a message for him, and if he leaves the ring before he finishes something terrible is going to happen. MJF then appeared on the tron with Mark Briscoe tied to a chair. MJF said Page is at his weakest when he’s angry, and then introduced him to his vulnerability. He said he has 3 demands, and poured gasoline over Mark Briscoe’s head, and said if he didn’t grant them his friend would be Kentucky Fried.

His stipulations are that the title can change hands on a DQ, the title can change hands on a countout, and that he doesn’t have to use his contract. He gave Hangman until the count of five to answer him, otherwise they’d find out if people like it when he lights things on fire as much as when Hangman does. Hangman eventually caved in, and MJF congratulated him. He then tore off to the back with a chair to find MJF…[c]

My Take: Those stipulations do nothing to make me hate MJF, instead I blame the company for shitty unsatisfying booking.

Page emerged backstage and hit Ricochet in the back with a chair. Security intervened and Hangman punched one of them in the face after he told him that MJF had already left. The Gates of Agony walked in from elsewhere and checked on Ricochet. In the arena, Mercedes Mone and Athena made their ring entrances. They were followed by Alex Windsor and Toni Storm.

3. Athena and Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm and Alex Windsor: Mone and Windsor started the match. Windsor grabbed a side headlock, but Mercedes broke free and hit the ropes. Windsor hit a shoulder tackle, but Mercedes fired back with an acrobatic arm drag. Mercedes then walked into a fallaway slam from Windsor, who then tagged in Toni Storm. Mercedes was thrown off her game by some lesbian pollen from Toni Storm, so she made a tag to Athena.

Storm and Athena traded offense for a bit, but Storm got the better of it with a backbreaker. All four women ended up in the ring at this point, and Storm and Windsor took control with a pair of headbutts. Mercedes and Toni avoided stereo hip attacks, but she and Athena couldn’t agree on a game plan. Athena performed a suicide dive on Windsor on the floor, and it looked like rough bump into the announce table. Athena regained composure and delivered a powerbomb to Storm on the floor, and then slammed Windsor a moment later…[c]