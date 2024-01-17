AEW Dynamite in North Charleston, last week’s Dynamite poll results and grade, Collision and BOTB grades, Dexter Lumis, Alex Hammerstone, Kevin Fertig, Chase Stevens, Sage Beckett, Jay Briscoe, Andy Kaufman

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from North Charleston, South Carolina at North Charleston Coliseum. The show features Samoa Joe vs. Hook for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in North Charleston and all upcoming events. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 26 percent of the voters. B finished second with 25 percent of the vote. F finished a close third with 24 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-We did not run a poll for Saturday’s AEW Collision or Battle of the Belts IX due to my coverage being delayed. I gave the three hours a C+ grade with the AEW Tag Team Title street fight and the six-man tag main event of Collision being the standouts.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Fertig, who worked as Kevin Thorn in WWE, is 47.

-Chase Stevens is 45.

-Dexter Lumis (Sam Shaw) is 40.

-Sage Beckett (MaryKate Glidewell) is 39.

-MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone (Alex Rohde) is 33.

-The late Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) died in a car accident at age 38 on January 17, 2023.

-The late Andy Kaufman was born on January 17, 1949. He died of lung cancer at age 35 on May 16, 1984. Or did he?