NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Theory, Davey Boy Smith Jr., DeWayne Bruce, Takayuki Iizuka

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Perez in a four-way elimination match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a B grade majority 38 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-DeWayne Bruce is 60. He worked as Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker in WCW and was the head trainer at the WCW Power Plant.

-Takayuki Iizuka is 56.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) is 37.

-Theory (Austin White) is 25.