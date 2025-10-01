AEW Collision rating for Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart, Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander for the TNT Title

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 248,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The last time Collision aired during its usual Saturday night slot, the show averaged 235,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. One year earlier, the September 28, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 435,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Grand Slam edition.