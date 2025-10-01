What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart, Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander for the TNT Title

October 1, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 248,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. Collision produced a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The last time Collision aired during its usual Saturday night slot, the show averaged 235,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. One year earlier, the September 28, 2024, edition of AEW Collision delivered 435,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Grand Slam edition.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.