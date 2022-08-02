8/1 AEW Dark Elevation results: Bailin’s review of Willow Nightingale, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, and Emi Sakura, Athena vs. Christina Marie, Private Party, The Butcher, The Blade, and Angelico vs. Waves & Curls, Julio Cruz, Victor Chase, and Joey Ace, Cole Karter vs. Serpentico

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 74)

Taped July 27, 2022 in Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center

Streamed August 1, 2022 on the AEW YouTube Page

Elevation started with the lights out and Mark Henry saying this was scary. When the lights came on Julia Hart was making her entrance as Tony Schiavone welcomed us to this week’s episode. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer.

1. Julia Hart vs LMK. Hart stared down LMK until LMK slapped Hart. Hart got angry and dropped LMK with a single leg takedown and started to pound on LMK until being pulled off by the referee. LMK rolled up Hart for a one count and then hit Hart with a series of forearm smashes. LMK ducked a clothesline from Hart and got behind her but was hit with a back elbow. Hart and LMK traded a few more shots until Hart got LMK in the corner. Hart did a cartwheel into a clothesline on LMK then ran from the other side of the ring and hit LMK with a back elbow. Hart then locked LMK into her submission and LMK had no choice but to pass out.

Julia Hart defeated LMK by submission in 2:40.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Another dominant showcase for Hart though LMK got in a little more offense than most as of late.

An ad for All Out Week aired.

2. Leila Grey vs. JC. After some initial back and forth Grey caught JC with a facebuster. Grey took over with a release Fisherman’s suplex and followed up with a back senton. Grey then got JC in an underhook and dropped her face first onto Grey’s knee. Grey then pinned JC.

Leila Grey defeated JC by pinfall in 2:25.

Bailin’s Breakdown: An ok match that seemed a little clunky at spots. Nothing too bad. Otherwise, a fine showcase for Grey.

3. The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen (w/Jora Johl) vs. Julio Cruz, Joey Ace, Victor Chase, Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan. The former HFO/AHFO members attacked as the bell rang. They took turns tagging in and out and beating up the other team. The finish came with Angelico tagged in with Joey Ace on the mat. Angelico locked in a sharpshooter and then grabbed Ace’s arm and lifted him up and Ace tapped out.

The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen defeated Julio Cruz, Joey Ace, Victor Chase, Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan by submission in 2:10.

Bailin’s Breakdown: Another dominating win for the former members of the HFO/AHFO. With Angelico once again getting the decision for his team I wonder if he has a Dynamite or Rampage match coming up, which he would probably lose.

4. QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo vs. T.U.G. Cooper, BRG, Bobby Orlando and Bryce Donovan.Marshall and BRG started the match but before locking up Marshall tagged in Solo. The Factory took turns beating up the other team. Orlando managed a quick roll up of Ogogo but Ogogo kicked out at 1 and threw Orlando to the mat. Ogogo went after the opposite corner and knocked everyone down but Donovan who dropped down. Donovan came off the top rope but was met with a knockout punch from Ogogo. After a double team from Comoroto and Solo, Marshall tagged in and hit the Diamond Cutter on Orlando and pinned him.

QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo defeated T.U.G. Cooper, BRG, Bobby Orlando and Bryce Donovan in 3:30

Bailin’s Breakdown: Showcase match that the Factory got to win because Ogogo was in the match.

5. Cole Karter vs. Serpentico (w/Luther).Both men received televised entrances. Luther swiped at Karter’s leg, distracting him and allowing Serpentico to attack Karter from behind. Karter quickly recovered and reversed an Irish whip and dropkicked Serpentico. After a belly-to-back suplex on Serpentico, Karter went to climb the top rope but was held by Luther. Serpentico kicked Karter, dropping him to the mat. Serpentico stomped on Karter in the corner until the referee pulled him back. Luther used the opportunity to get a few shots in on Karter. A few moments later Serpentico got a near fall on Karter after hitting him with a huracanrana and a flatliner.

Serpentico climbed to the top rope and attempted a double stomp but Karter rolled out of the way and hit Serpentico with a pair of clotheslines and a high boot. Karter got caught with an elbow after charging towards Serpentico in the corner but as Serpentico came out of the corner Karter caught him with a powerslam. Karter then climbed to the top rope and hit Serpentico with a 450 splash for the pinfall.

Cole Karter defeated Serpentico by pinfall in 4:00.

Bailin’s Breakdown: I will admit I don’t know much about `Two Dimes’ from NXT 2.0, but I like what I have seen out of Cole Karter in the few appearances he has made in AEW as of late.

6. Athena vs Christina Marie.Athena went on the attack early until she got hit with a double chop to the throat. Marie then threw Athena down by her hair. Athena kipped up but was lifted and sent head first into the top turnbuckle. Marie followed up with a bodyslam and went for the cover but Athena quickly kicked out. Marie then locked in a reverse chinlock on Athena. Athena took some time fighting out of it. Athena caught Marie with a tijares while Athena was still on the mat. Athena followed up with an exploder and a discus punch then climbed to the top rope and hit the O-Face cutter on Marie and got the pinfall.

Athena defeated Christina Marie by pinfall in 2:50.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A fine win for Athena to pad her record a bit before her eventual showdown with Jade Cargill.

Cole Karter was backstage with Lexy Nair. She asked if Karter had considered QT Marshall’s offer to join the Factory. Karter said he had thought about it but was interrupted by the Factory. Marshall said he was disappointed he hadn’t heard from Karter about his offer but he got it as Karter has not had good dealings with guys like them. Marshall said the Factory is different, they are family. Marshall asked Karter what he thought and held out his hand. Karter said yes and shook Marshall’s hand. Marshall said you work for me now, let’s go.

Bailin’s Breakdown: We will see how this plays out but joining The Factory does not seem like an improvement or an upgrade.

7. Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir (w/Vickie Guerrero). Everyone received a separate entrance. Storm and Shafir started the match. Shafir tried to knot Storm up but Storm kept fighting out and eventually caught Shafir with a low dropkick. Shafir made the tag to Rose. Rose came in and caught Storm with a dropkick of her own and went to lift Storm. Storm slipped out and hit Rose a few times before Rose was able to lift Storm and hit a running slam. Rose went for the cover but Nightingale broke it up. Rose then tagged in Sakura.

Sakura threw Storm across the ring by her hair then tied up Storm so she could sit on Storm’s back. Sakura then tagged Shafir back in. Shafir kept Storm isolated in her corner with judo throws. Shafir tagged Rose back in and Rose attempted an elbow drop which Storm rolled away from. Rose attempted again and Storm moved. Rose kicked Storm a couple of times yelling at her to stop moving and attempted a splash which Storm also rolled out of the way from. Storm backed into the corner and moved when Rose ran towards her and made the tag to Nightingale.

Nightingale knocked Sakura and Shafir off the apron and then hit Rose with a series of chops. Shafir came into the ring to interfere but Nightingale avoided and hit Shafir with a Pounce. Nightingale then got on the second rope and came off with a shotgun dropkick that dropped Rose. Nightingale then tagged in Shida for the first time. Shida tried to hit Rose with the high knee but Rose was able to hold on and carry her to the corner where she made the tag to Shafir. Shafir kneed Shida in the midsection a few times then threw Shida down with a judo throw and tagged in Sakura. Sakura hit Shida with her Rock You chops but took too long to do her splash and was caught with a huracanrana from Shida.

Sakura responded with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and then lifted Shida for the Queen’s Gambit. Sakura held on too long and Shida was able to escape. Shida hit Sakura with a scale kick and followed that with an axe kick. Shafir and Rose came in and went to double suplex Shida but Nightingale and Storm came into the ring and with Shida suplexed Rose and Shafir. Shafir and Rose were sent to the corner and Shida suplexed Sakura into them. Storm then hit all 3 with the hip attack. Shida then lifted Sakura into the Falcon Arrow and made the pinfall.

Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir by pinfall in 8:05.

Bailin’s Breakdown: A good match worthy of being in the main event spot this week. The fans absolutely loved the trio of Shida, Storm and Nightingale and cheered for them loudly throughout the whole match. While the outcome was expected there was always a chance it could go either way. This was the match of the night with only the Karter/Serpentico match even coming close. Episode 74 clocked in at 44 minutes and 52 seconds.