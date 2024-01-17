NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament semifinal match
-Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez hold a contract signing for the NXT Women’s Championship match at Vengeance Day
