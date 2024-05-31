WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (5/31): Barnett’s review of the Queen of the Ring coronation of Nia Jax, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa vs. The Street Profits, Andrade vs. Apollo Crews

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,292)

Albany, New York at MVP Arena

Aired live May 31, 2024 on Fox

The Bloodline was shown walking backstage. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa will face the Street Profits later on in the show. Footage was then shown of the controversial conclusion of Randy Orton vs.Gunther, as well as Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria at King and Queen of the Ring.

Nick Aldis was in the ring inside the arena. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Aldis said it’s always a point of pride when one of your draft picks comes through, and then introduced the new Queen of the Ring Nia Jax. She walked to the ring and put on her crown, which rested on a stand next to Aldis. She then reminded the crowd that she was their Queen, and demanded that Bayley make her way out to her ring right now.

Bayley made her ring entrance, but was attacked from behind by Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Niven tossed Bayley in the ring and delivered a running splash. Green grabbed the microphone and said Nia didn’t have to worry about Bayley, she would have to face her Sweet Pea, Spicy Margarita of a friend Piper Niven after she captures the WWE Women’s Championship. Nia said she didn’t care who was Champion, she was going to defeat them at Summerslam. After everybody else left the ring, Bayley clawed her way back to her feet.

AJ Styles was in Nick Aldis’ office as he returned to the back. AJ asked for time to address his future later on. Aldis said he could find him time, but asked if he had something to tell him. Styles said it would be hard enough to do it once, and asked to make his announcement in the ring later. Back in the arena, Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance for the opening match. He will face Austin Theory next…[c]

My Take: Bayley being besieged by challengers is a good thing. It would be nice to see her get some promo time prior to the Clash at the Castle.

Backstage, Naomi checked on Bayley and asked if she was good. Naomi wanted a tag match with Piper and Chelsea, and Bayley said she was good to go. Naomi said she would find Nick Aldis. In the arena, Austin Theory made his entrance for the opening match.

1. Austin Theory vs. Tommaso Ciampa: Early on Ciampa controlled the action and beat down Theory in the corner. Things turned around when Waller provided a temporary distraction that allowed Theory to attack the surgically repaired neck of Ciampa with a neckbreaker. Ciampa missed a cross body, and then Theory dragged him out to the apron and delivered a draping neckbreaker to the floor…[c]

Theory remained in control during the break. Ciampa started a comeback and went for the Fairy Tale ending, but Theory avoided it and landed Ataxia for a close near fall. Theory attempted to drop Ciampa neck first onto his knee, but he slipped away and landed a series of knee strikes. Waller went insane and started an argument with Wade Barrett out of nowhere about what he was saying about Waller and Theory. He argued that he was keeping Austin Theory relevant, which distracted Theory and allowed Ciampa to roll him up for the win.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Austin Theory at 9:49

Backstage, Naomi walked up as Nick Aldis spoke to Blair Davenport. They argued briefly, and Davenport told Naomi that she was offended by the interruption and would make sure she knew who she was. Aldis granted Naomi the tag match that she wanted, but said he was expecting someone. LA Knight walked in, and asked Aldis if Styles was actually going to retire. He said he didn’t know, and then Knight asked about the whereabouts of Logan Paul…[c]

My Take: I guess they decided to tease dissention between Waller and Theory already? Doesn’t feel like the crowd would be apt to cheer either of them. I assume Davenport’s interaction sets up some tag match interference later.

The announce team introduced a video package recap of Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring. Kayla Braxton interviewed LA Knight backstage, and Knight revealed that Logan Paul wasn’t there this week. He said he was there, and looked at the camera to tell Paul that he wanted the US Championship. Carmelo Hayes walked up and told Knight that if Paul wanted to talk the talk he’d talk to LA, but if he wanted to walk the walk then he is him. Melo goofed up the names and referred to Logan Paul as LA Knight, and Knight had to save him a bit. Whoops.

In the arena Andrade made his entrance for the next match. A picture in picture video aired where Andrade was pitched on joining Legado Del Fantasma by Angel, but he turned him down. Apollo Crews was already in the ring.

2. Apollo Crews vs. Andrade El Idolo: Andrade landed a dropkick with a bit of an awkward landing. He then followed up with a back suplex and covered for a one count. Angel walked to the ring and provided a distraction. Crews knocked Andrade to the floor and them splashed him with a backflip…[c]

Andrade landed a cross body from the top for a near fall. He then followed up with a flying forearm and then double knees in the corner. Crews battled back with a German Suplex. He then landed an enziguri and a press slam out of the corner. Crews then landed a standing Moonsault and covered for a two count. Angel got on the apron for a distraction, which allowed Andrade to land a spinning back elbow. He then followed up with a twisting neckbreaker and got the win.

Andrade defeated Apollo Crews at 7:02

On the stage, Angel celebrated his distraction. Legado Del Fantasma showed up on the stage and Andrade approached them. He walked right past them and Santos looked at Angel in an angry and disappointed manner.

Footage was shown of Tama Tonga losing to Randy Orton last week. Backstage, Solo was giving a pep talk to Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa when Paul Heyman approached. He spoke about how the violence that Roman Reigns perpetrated was purposeful, but all he sees from Solo is random acts of violence without any strategy at all. Heyman then said they need a strategy to put Cody Rhodes in check for when Roman returns. Solo insisted that “we” have Cody Rhodes in check and he doesn’t even know it. Heyman wanted to know who “we” was, but Kevin Owens made his entrance in the arena. Solo told Heyman to go fix it…[c]

My Take: Apollo got more offense than I would have expected. Andrade immediately getting involved with Legado continues the pattern of WWE reflexively putting all of their spanish speaking wrestlers into programs together.

Backstage, Angel made another pitch to Andrade about Legado, but was then assaulted by Apollo Crews. In the arena, Kevin Owens said that he went to Saudi Arabia last week to have the back of Randy Orton. Owens commented on the post match attack on Randy Orton during last week’s main event, and said although he didn’t really lose to Gunther, he wasn’t there tonight. Owens said he was there, and he knew Solo and his crew were there….but he was interrupted by Paul Heyman.

Heyman introduced himself and sounded terrified. A “we want Roman” chant broke out, and Heyman said nobody wanted Roman there more than him. He thought he and Owens might have a mutual interest. Heyman told Owens that Roman respected him, and everything Roman put him through was because he saw him as a threat. He then said Solo has no respect for him, and he has brought thugs into the Bloodline that aren’t looking for a reason to take him out, they are looking for an excuse. He begged Owens to back off The Bloodline, otherwise something terrible would happen to him and that would be bad for WWE.

Owens said he doesn’t believe a word coming out of his mouth, and accused Heyman of being the mastermind of this whole thing. He said The Bloodline put him through hell for the last four years and that was the real Bloodline with Roman Reigns and The Usos, and not this group of savages that nobody cares about. Owens said he wants nothing to do with them, and wants them out of his world and WWE is his world. He told Heyman he didn’t want or need his help.

Heyman became unhinged and told Owens that maybe he wasn’t trying to help him, he was trying to save him. He questioned why everybody but him can redeem themselves, and why no one would listen to him. He accidentally bumped Owens with the microphone, and Owens got in his face. Solo and the Tongans walked out to confront Owens, but he had backup show up in the form of the Street Profits. They brawled around the ring until Dawkins splashed both Tongans out on the floor…[c]

My Take: Heyman becoming increasingly exasperated at no one heeding his calls to recognize the threat presented by Solo and his crew is a prison of his own making. It’ll be interesting to see which direction they go with this, and if Solo eventually takes him out.

3. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa: The match was joined in progress after starting during the break. Ford and Tama Tonga were in the ring. Tonga Loa distracted Ford on the apron so Tama could knock him to the floor. Loa then sent Ford into the barricade and sent him back into the ring. Tonga landed a series of running clotheslines, and made a tag. Ford was isolated in the heel corner, but managed to duck a clothesline and make a hot tag to Dawkins.

He entered the match and landed a lariat and a splash in the corner for a near fall. Loa made a blind tag, and Dawkins walked into a huge lariat and a Saito Suplex. Tama Tonga then pulled Dawkins to the floor and smashed him into the announce table. Loa followed behind and did the same. Tonga then landed a jumping lariat off the ring steps…[c]

Dawkins remained isolated by both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Dawkins had his first comeback attempt stuffed, but eventually landed a suplex and crawled to his corner to tag Ford. He entered and rained down strikes on Tonga Loa. Ford landed a kick to the gut and a huge lariat. He followed up with an Enziguri and set up for a Doomsday Blockbuster, but Tama Tonga broke up the pin attempt.

Tonga Loa entered the match and ate a pounce from Dawkins, but missed that Tonga Loa had made a blind tag. Ford tagged in and landed a splash on Loa, but Tama Tonga entered the match and landed a running Flatliner and covered for the win.

Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins by pinfall

After the match, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair walked backstage. They were approached by Indi Hartwell, who made a snide comment and had to immediately beg off after Cargill told her to go get her partner. Back in the arena, Naomi and Bayley made her entrance for the next match. They will face Piper Niven and Chelsea Green up next…[c]

My Take: A decent match to continue to put over the new Bloodline. I’m surprised they didn’t have them take a more violent approach to the match after Heyman set them up as psychopaths in the previous promo segment.