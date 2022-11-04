What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Fox show

November 4, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

-The Smackdown World Cup tournament begins

Powell’s POV: Kingston and Woods will challenge the winners of Jimmy and Jey Uso vs. Ridge Holland and Butch at Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel. The World Cup tournament features eight wrestlers and appears to be a single elimination tournament. Smackdown will be live from Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

