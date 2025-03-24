WWE Raw in Glasgow, Q&A audio show, Undertaker, Christopher Daniels, CJ Perry, Lacey Evans, Jake Hager, Barry Horowitz, Orlando Colon, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Travis Tomko, Ray Gordy, Wayne Bloom, Villano V, El Felino, Blair Davenport, Gorgeous George, Joe Blanchard

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live today from Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro. The show features appearances by WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and CM Punk. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 3CT/4ET. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for my Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show will be available today exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from Raw in Glasgow Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in St. Paul, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in London, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Milwaukee, and all of WWE’s European dates. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Horowitz is 65 today.

-The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) is 60 today.

-Christopher Daniels (Daniel Covell) is 55 today.

-Jake Hager is 43 today.

-Orlando Colon is 43 today. He worked as Epico in WWE.

-CJ Perry is 40 today. She worked as Lana in WWE.

-Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella-Kadlec) is 35 today.

-The late Gorgeous George (George Wagner) was born on March 24, 1915. He died of a heart attack at age 48 on December 26, 1963.

-Hiroyoshi Tenzan (Hiroyoshi Yamamoto) turned 54 on Sunday.

-Travis Tomko turned 49 on Sunday.

-Ray Gordy (Terry Ray Gordy, Jr.) turned 45 on Sunday. He wrestled as Jesse and Slam Master J in WWE.

-Wayne Bloom turned 67 on Saturday. He worked as Beau Beverly in WWE, and his son Cal works as Von Wagner in NXT.

-Villano V (Raymundo Díaz Mendoza Jr.) turned 63 on Saturday.

-El Felino (Jorge Luis Casas Ruiz) turned 61 on Saturday.

-Bea Priestly turned 29 on Saturday. She worked as Blair Davenport in WWE.

-The late Joe Blanchard died on March 22, 2012 at age 83 due to squamous cell carcinoma. Joe is the father of Tully Blanchard, and the grandfather of Tessa Blanchard.