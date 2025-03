CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Will Pruett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@itswilltime)

Will Pruett reviews AEW Collision’s Slam Dunk shows with Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Title, Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. AR Fox and Top Flight for the AEW Trios Titles, and more (18:06)…

Click here for the AEW Collision audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.