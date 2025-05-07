NXT Battleground lineup: The latest card for the Memorial Day weekend premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held on Sunday, May 25 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center.

-Oba Femi vs. Myles Borne the NXT Championship

-Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Joe Hendry vs. Trick Williams for the TNA Championship

Powell’s POV: Borne won the battle royal, and Grace won the women’s number one contenders match on Tuesday’s NXT television show. NXT Battleground will stream live on Peacock and will run head-to-head with the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. We will have a live review of NXT Battleground along with a same-night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).