AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Ricochet and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Mike Bailey

-Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Anna Jay vs. Penelope Ford in a four-way eliminator match

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight in an eliminator match

-Renee Paquette conducts a sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter

-Will Ospreay speaks

-Hangman Page appears

Powell’s POV: Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship is set for the May 14 Dynamite in Chicago. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre. The same venue will play host to Thursday’s live edition of AEW Collision. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).