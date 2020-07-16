What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership for the Fight For The Fallen edition

July 16, 2020

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show delivered 788,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 715,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the night over NXT, which finished with 631,000 viewers. Dynamite finished fifth in the 18-49 demographic last night, while NXT finished 49th in the same category. This was a big win for AEW, which had fallen behind NXT in total viewership over the last couple of weeks.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.