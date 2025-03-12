What's happening...

WWE Speed – Ivar vs. Dominik Mysterio

March 12, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Ivar vs. Dominik Mysterio in the second round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Dragon Lee. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Ivar won the match and will face Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship in a match that will stream next Wednesday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes.

