WWE Speed – Ivar vs. Dominik Mysterio

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Ivar vs. Dominik Mysterio in the second round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Dragon Lee. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@Ivar_WWE and @DomMysterio35 go head-to-head for a spot in the #WWESpeed Championship Match! Who will punch their ticket to face @dragonlee95? 👀 pic.twitter.com/DvWIyZfrjy
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
Powell’s POV: Ivar won the match and will face Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship in a match that will stream next Wednesday. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday and Saturday episodes.
Be the first to comment