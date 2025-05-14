AEW Dynamite preview: The Beach Break edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

-Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship

-Will Ospreay and Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander

-Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM vs. Mina Shirakawa in a four-way eliminator match

-Bobby Lashley gives MJF his answer

Powell’s POV: The Beach Break-themed show will be held in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. AEW Collision will also be taped tonight (send reports or basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com). Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).