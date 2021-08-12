AEW Dynamite viewership dips below the one million mark despite no competition from the Tokyo Olympics

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 979,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from1.102 million viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Thurston estimates that Dynamite delivered a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s .46 in the same demo. It’s odd that both WWE Raw and Dynamite were down despite no longer having the Tokyo Olympics as competition.