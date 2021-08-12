AEW Dynamite viewership dips below the one million mark despite no competition from the Tokyo Olympics

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 979,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from1.102 million viewers who watched last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Thurston estimates that Dynamite delivered a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from last week’s .46 in the same demo. It’s odd that both WWE Raw and Dynamite were down despite no longer having the Tokyo Olympics as competition.
Both measurements are the lowest since July 7. This ends a 4-week streak at over 1 million.
Any idea on the quarter hour breakdowns?
I could definitely see a dropoff after the Allin vs Garcia match with nothing other than the Baker interview spot to get people to potentially tune back in.
No. My theory after just talking with someone who knows more about TV ratings than I ever will is that there were simply fewer people watching television coming out of the Olympics, so fewer channel surfers, etc. It would help explain why Raw was also down, though neither show had a particularly loaded lineup. Heck, Raw didn’t even announce a match in advance. A big event like the Super Bowl is likely to maintain its audience if it’s a good game, whereas something like the Olympics provides a lot of jumping off points for its viewers. All just speculation of course.