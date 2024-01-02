WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the best of 2023 edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.355 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 2.108 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared the previous week’s 0.55 rating. Obviously, the numbers were expected to be down due to being a “best of” edition. The Raw ratings will be out on Wednesday due to Monday’s holiday. One year earlier, the December 30, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.629 million viewers and a 0.64 rating for John Cena’s return.