AEW Rampage and AEW Worlds End countdown special ratings

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 326,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 363,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

-The AEW Worlds End countdown special that aired after Friday’s Rampage delivered 147,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. The Full Gear countdown special in November had 234,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. One year earlier, the December 30, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 470,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.