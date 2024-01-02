01/02 Pro Wrestling Boom Live (Episode 291): Powell and Plichta on The Rock’s return on WWE Raw Day 1, AEW Worlds End, and more

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is a special live episode co-hosted by Sean Plichta (filling in for co-host Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” fame). Powell and Plichta took live calls coming out of The Rock’s return on WWE Raw Day 1 and the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. The next live edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be on Monday, January 29 coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble…

