AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s All Out go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-NBA legend Dennis Rodman returns to United Center

-Ricky Starks will challenge Ricky Steamboat to a strap match at AEW All Out

-Dax Harwood vs. Jay White

-“The Acclaimed” Antony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia for the AEW Trios Titles

-“The Outcasts” Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander

Powell’s POV: Collision will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at United Center, which will play host to AEW All Out on Sunday. Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. My review will be available on delay due to my coverage of WWE Payback. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).