WWE Payback lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

September 2, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Payback event that will be held tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena.

-Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship

-Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. Championship

-Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a Steel City Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a cage match

-LA Knight vs. The Miz

-The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Cody Rhodes

Powell’s POV: Joh Cena was named the host of Payback during his appearance on Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for my live review of WWE Payback tonight beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Labor Day weekend is loaded again with the AEW All Out pay-per-view taking place on Sunday. Jake Barnett and I will have our same night audio reviews available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

