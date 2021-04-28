Impact Wrestling Rebellion poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook Impact News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 41 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 37 percent of the vote.

-76 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact World Champion Rich Swann in a title vs. title match. No other match received more than four percent of the voting.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade. I agree with the majority of the readers when it came to the main event easily being the best match of the night, and gave Josh Alexander vs. TJP vs. Ace Austin for the X Division Championship my second place vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.