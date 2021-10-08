AEW Rampage lineup: Four matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Titles.

-CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia.

-Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue.

-Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage in a Philadelphia Street Fight for the FTW Championship.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live reviews of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.