WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring tournaments begin

October 8, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The contract signing for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel.

-Liv Morgan vs. Carmella in a Queens Crown tournament first round match.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn in a King of the Ring tournament first round match.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held  tonight in San Jose, California at SAP Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear our exclusive weekly same night audio reviews of Smackdown.

