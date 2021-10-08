WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The Queen’s Crown and King of the Ring tournaments begin

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The contract signing for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel.

-Liv Morgan vs. Carmella in a Queens Crown tournament first round match.

-Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn in a King of the Ring tournament first round match.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be held tonight in San Jose, California at SAP Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear our exclusive weekly same night audio reviews of Smackdown.