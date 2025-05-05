AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Ricochet and “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Mike Bailey

-Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Renee Paquette conducts a sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter

Powell’s POV: Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship is set for the May 14 Dynamite in Chicago. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).