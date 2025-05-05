TNA Impact preview: TNA International Championship advertised for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young for the TNA International Championship
-Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel
-Victoria Crawford (f/k/a Alicia Fox) in action
Powell’s POV: TNA taped television last night and will also tape television tonight in Irvine, California at Bren Events Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment