TNA Impact results (3/13): Moore’s review of Joe Hendry defends the TNA World Title, Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee vs. Tessa Blanchard and Cora Jade, Wes Lee vs. Laredo Kid

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,077)

Taped February 21, 2025 in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University

Simulcast March 13, 2025 on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from last week’s TNA Impact show aired… Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place. A graphic aired explaining the rules of the 10 man steel cage match at Sacrifice. The rules are that two men start with the other wrestlers coming out one at a time at one minute intervals. Once all of the men are in the ring, the match officially starts and can be ended by submission or pinfall…

John’s Thoughts: Sooooo… War Games with one cage. Why they didn’t save this to one of their actual PPVs is beyond me? Maybe they’re just using Sacrifice as a demo to their usual War Games style match called “Lethal Lockdown”.

1. Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards) for the advantage in the 10-Man Steel Cage Match at TNA Sacrifice. Eddie tried to jump Slater during his entrance, but Slater did a backflip to avoid Eddie. Slater got ten punches in the corner on Eddie. Eddie slowed things down with a clothesline on Slater. Slater dumped Eddie to ringside after a front kick and huracanrana.

Eddie dodged a dive at ringside and took down Slater with a chop. Slater came back with a Dragon Rana after running off the steel steps. Eddie yanked Slater’s arm into the top rope after the distraction from Alisha. Eddie tossed Slater, left arm first, into the steel steeps to injure him. Eddie worked on Slater with methodical offense, focusing on the left arm. Eddie dominated for a few minutes.

Slater made a comeback by escaping a armbar with an armdrag. Slater got a moment of respite after hitting Eddie with a zig zagging enzuigiri. Slater caught Eddie with a single leg dropkick. Slater caught Eddie with a slingshot crossbody for a nearfall. Eddie yanked at Slater’s injured arm and then gave Slater a enzuigiri. Slater escaped a backpack stunner with a rollup for a nearfall.

Eddie reversed a handstand into a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Slater grounded Eddie with a Crescent Leg Lariat. Slater knocked Eddie off the top rope. Eddie dodged a Slingshot 450. Eddie sent Slater’s injured shoulder into the ring post and followed up with a Boston Knee Party for the victory.

Eddie Edwards defeated Leon Slater via pinfall in 9:42 to gain the man advantage in the ten person cage match at Sacrifice.

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A well worked match with the expected outcome of the heels getting the man advantage in TNA’s version of War Games. WWE and NXT have tried in the past to let the babyfaces get the advantage, but it becomes more trouble than it’s worth in the plot of the match. Slater looked strong in defeat and I like what they are doing with him in that they are giving him a long-term home-grown talent storyline and character development. I hope he doesn’t end up in NXT or Evolve because TNA needs young and rising stars like him to boost their product.

Sami Callihan was backstage cutting one of his usual promos where his face is all up in the camera. Sami said Mance Warner better enjoy his last night with his wife because he’s going to end Mance at Sacrifice. Sami said he hates it that Santino made the edict where if he and Mance fight before Sacrifice, either one of them would get fired. Steph De Lander and Mance showed up to provoke Sami. Steph and Mance dared Sami to hit Mance and get fired. Steph also pie faced Sami. Sami turned to the camera and said to cut the feed…

Wes Lee, Tyson, and Tyriek made their entrance first. Laredo Kid was out next…

2. Wes Lee (w/Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe) vs. Laredo Kid. Wes and Kid started the match with technical chain wrestling. Wes ducked to ringside and avoided a baseball slide. Kid took down Wes with a shoulder tackle and huracanrana. Kid caught Wes at ringside with an Asai Moonsault. Kid caught Wes with a crossbody for a two count.

Wes countered a huracanrana and tossed Kid into the turnbuckle. Wes hit Kid with a CQC and dropkick combo. Kid came back with a Mafia Kick and slap. Wes crotched Kid on the top rope and hit him with a suplex for a nearfall. Kid and Wes traded fighting spirit Yay-Boo right hands. Kid caught Wes with a neckbreaker. Kid hit Wes with a Michinoku Driver and two corkscrew flips for a nearfall. Wes used a superkick to trip Kid off the top rope.

Kid countered back with a victory roll for a nearfall. Wes sent Kid into the turnbuckle. Wes hit Kid with an Inside Out Suplex and Kardiak Kick for the victory.

Wes Lee defeated Laredo Kid via pinfall in 7:20.

Trey Miguel, Zach Wentz, and Ace Austin made their entrance with a mic. Trey said Wes should take notes and note that his crew waited to confront Wes after his match instead of jump them from behind. Trey said they have less than 24 hours before they come for all three of them. Ace said that if you cross the line you get dealt with. Zach said they’ll send all their asses back to NXT…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: I always feel bad for Laredo Kid a bit. The guy has been on TNA television for years, going back to 2016, and is on TV enough to be considered a regular roster member. He’s also extremely athletic and a smooth wrestler, but he continues to be the forever-stepping stone (he actually gets booked strong by Konnan in AAA). That said, I get how it is here. I expect Wes, Tyson, and Tyriek to get some heat with a win coming out of Sacrifice. I hope they do?

Jody Threat and Dani Luna showed up to argue to Santino Marella about getting attacked by Ash and Heather by Elegance during their servitude period. Ash, Heather, and the Concierge showed up to complain about all the menial things Jody and Dani forced Ash and Heather to do. Santino said he was going to book a Ash and Heather vs. Spitfire in a 3 vs. 2 handicap match. Ash and Heather were happy with the advantage, but got worried when Santino announced the third partner as the Personal Concierge…

Xia Brookside made her entrance first followed by Rosemary…

3. Xia Brookside vs. Rosemary. Xia took down Rosemary with a huracanrana and Monkey Flip. Rosemary came back with a clothesline. Rosemary hit Xia with a Stinger Splash and Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. Rosemary worked on Xia with methodical strikes. Rosemary choked Xia with the Upside Down. Xia crotched Rosemary on the top rope. Xia hit Rosemary with a huracanrana and meteora in the corner. Xia caught Rosemary with a crossbody and cross kick.

Rosemary pulled a chain from under the ring. Xia stepped on the chain to prevent Rosemary from using it. Xia took the chain and wrapped it around her hand. Rosemary recovered and spat green mist in Xia’s face for the DQ.

Xia Brookside defeated Rosemary via DQ in 5:22.

Xia sold the pain of the mist burning on her face. Tom Hannifan then hyped upcoming segment…[c]

A cinematic vignette aired where Steve Maclin was writing in a notebook while a country ballad was playing. Eric Young showed up to seat next to Maclin in front of a bonfire to drink some whiskey. Maclin reiterated to Young that he’s still cool with Young, but as long as Young is aligned with The Northern Armory, Maclin won’t associate with Young. Young said they walk different paths, but it doesn’t have to end this way.

Maclin talked about fighting with Young and respecting him. Young said they are both men and have respect for each other. Maclin said Young can see himself out. Maclin walked away and thanked Young for a good drink together…

JDC made his entrance by himself. His opponent was Cody Deaner. Deaner talked about how 4 years ago his personal life was going great and he’s the proud father of four kids. The crowd chanted “He’s got kids!”. Deaner joked “that’s somebody else’s gimmick!” (Nice Heath Slater reference). Deaner said his professional life wasn’t so good, but ultimately he put his hands in the choice of the people.

He said after putting his fate in the fans’ hands, he’s had the most fun in pro wrestling, and now he’ll have fun beating the crap out of someone from The System. JDC said the crowd doesn’t care about Deaner or Deaner’s kids. The crowd chanted “yes we do”. JDC said he has a match at Sacrifice and Deaner can make things easier by getting himself counted out. JDC told Deaner to take the loss like a man and not be a disappointment to his children.

Deaner teased heading to the back. He thens said it’s not his choice to leave, it’s the people’s choice. Deaner asked if he should eat the count-out? The crowd chanted “no”. He said if he should punch this jerk in the face ten times? The crowd chanted “yes”. Deaner said the people have spoke. Deaner punched JDC in the face…

4. JDC vs. Cody Deaner. Deaner went for ten punches in the corner, but was tripped off the top rope. JDC slowed things down with a power whip into the corner. JDC went for ten punches in the corner, but was hit with an atomic drop. Deaner managed to hit Ten Punches and a right hook in the corner on JDC for a nearfall. JDC reversed a DDT with a thumb to the eye. Curtis hit Deaner with a Falcon Arrow for the victory.

JDC defeated Cody Deaner via pinfall in 1:56.

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A short and sweet match to give JDC a win. I always like it when Deaner gets TV time. He comes out, and I think his whole “people’s choice” gimmick is about to jump the shark, but he manages to win me and the crowd over with his solid and wholesome mic work. I wonder what it would take to do something more with him because after being Larry the Cable Guy for so long, people underestimate that he’s a very proficient in-ring technician and strong talker.

NXT-TNA Liaison Ariana Grace joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary. Tessa Blanchard and Cora Jade made their entrances first followed by Lei Ying Lee and Masha Slamovich…

John’s Thoughts: Ok, hear me out. A low key dream match of mine via this WWE and NXT bridge is can we get Tessa and Cora vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven? There’s a part of me that wants to see that end up similar to that one time Alberto Del Rio beat Mistico’s ass on WWE TV for being a punkass at the moment! (I semi kid. I’m all for forgiveness. But I’m also all for justice if someone hasn’t repented). Here’s the famous Jojo Part 5 meme to illustrate my proposed scenario.

5. Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee vs. Tessa Blanchard and Cora Jade. Cora teased facing Masha, but quickly tagged out to Tessa (Well? Isn’t Tessa vs. Masha the bigger matchup?). Tessa pie faced Masha and sent her into the 2nd rope. Masha came back with a draping boot. Jade reluctantly tagged in. Jade asked for Lee, who tagged in.

Lee hit Jade with a double underhook armdrag and ten punches in the corner. Lee got a two count after a suplex. Cora and Tessa double teamed Lee to get the advantage. Tessa and Cora used tags to cut the ring in half on Lee. Lee got a window of opportunity after she and Cora clotheslined each other. Masha tagged in and cleaned house.

Masha got a two count on Tessa. Masha took down Tessa with a big boot. Masha dragged Tessa to thet op rope. Cora dragged Masha down. Lee hit Cora with a Helicopter Flapjack. Tessa hit Lee with Magnum. Masha took down Tessa with a leg lariat to leave all four women lying. Lee and Jade traded strikes. Lee hit Jade with a diving knee at ringside.

Masha and Tessa traded right hands in the center of the ring. Tessa raked Masha’s eyes. Lee showed up and hit Tessa with Thunderstruck. While the referee was checking on Lee and Tessa at ringside, Cora Jade hit Masha with the Knockouts Title belt to the face. Tessa hit Masha with the Hammerlock DDT for the win.

Tessa Blanchard and Cora Jade defeated Masha Slamovich and Lei Ying Lee via pinfall in 8:45.

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good finish to put heat on Masha’s upcoming challengers. Cora gets the heat from the belt shot and Tessa gets a pinfall victory over the champ. Tessa has done solid work as a unpopular heel with a lotta heat. I hope they find a way to develop Masha’s babyface character when they get to her vs. Tessa because she’s been undercooked as a babyface.

Next was the summit between Mike Santana and Mustafa Ali. Santana and Hannifan were waiting for Ali as Ali was late to the meeting. Ali eventually showed up to sit down with Hannifan and Santana, flanked by Tasha Steelz and the “Great Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler. Hannifan brought up Ali’s slander campaign against Santana recently and wondered what Ali hopes to accomplish with this summit.

Ali said he doesn’t likes Hannifan’s misinformation that he’s spreading. Ali said that he has not issue with Mr. Santana. He said he respects Santana as a competitor and asset to TNA. Ali said they need to think of TNA in a bigger picture. He said TNA is in the precipice of greatness, and that greatness needs a great leader.

Ali said he was here to break down walls and turns those walls into pebbles to build the foundation of the future. Ali said he thinks he can handle the pressure, but doesn’t think Santana can. Santana said he’s been living in pressure his entire life. A clip was shown of Santana and Ortiz walking the streets. Santana said he hasn’t only carried the pressure of the world and taking care of his family, but he has felt the pressure ever since coming back to TNA.

Santana talked about taking down The System and Moose. He talked about handling the pressure of defeating one of the toughest men in the business and making him say I Quit. Hannifan brought out how Santana is undefeated in singles matches in his six months in TNA. Ali sarcastically praised Santana for that. Ali said that Santana faces no obstacles and has no bad days.

Ali said that is not pressure. He said pressure is when you meet adversity and failure. Ali said Santana has the audacity to say he can handle pressure, but Santana doesn’t care about TNA. Ali talked about how Santana can’t be a leader in TNA, but rather a liability to TNA and an addict. Santana said Ali is full of bullshit. Santana said everyone sees through Ali’s BS.

Santana said Ali is not here for TNA, he’s here for himself. Santana said Ali is damn right about Santana being an addict. Santana said he accepts that he had problems in the past, but he’s a different addict now. He said he’s an addict for these people, this company, and being true for himself every single day he gets up from his bed every day. He said for that he’s a proud addict.

Santana said he wants to show every addict in the world by example that you can reach rock bottom and rise back up. Santana said at Sacrifice Ali can talk all the shit he wants, but in the ring Ali’s hands better cash those checks. Ali said he feels a lot of tension here and they need to calm down. Ali pulled out a wine bottle and asked Santana to take a drink.

Ali said this is just a kind gesture because Santana will lose at sacrifice, face adversity, and break. Ali said then Santana will finish a bottle, then drink another one, and another one, and another one. He said Santana will et everyone down, but even worse, he’ll break Santana’s daughter’s heart. Santana attacked Ali. Tasha got in between them which allowed Ali to get the upper hand.

After Santana was knocked out after being stomped out by Ali and the Great Hands, Ali poured red wine in a glass and put it next to Santana. Ali pat Santana on the back and told Santana that this glass was for when he wakes up. After Ali and his cabinet left, Santana woke up seething next to the wine glass…

John’s Thoughts: Great segment. I got a little chuckle out of last week’s campy piss antics, but I was happy that the go-home segment was much more dark and serious. Santana is one of my favorite wrestling characters due to his realism. I also really like his real-life story about climbin’ out from tha mud to reach greatness. I really like Ali this time around. He’s toned down a lot of the cosplay politician stuff. He’s still cosplaying in general, but he’s back to being that deep character and eloquent speaker that he’s known for being. That eloquent Ali is also one of my favorite wrestlers in the biz. Awesome go home segment and I can’t wait to see how this feud moves forward.

A trailer aired for a Joe Hendry “Immersed” documentary that you can find on TNA’s YouTube Channel…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in on commentary, where they ran through the TNA Sacrifice and pre-show card. Octagon Jr was advertised for a tag team match on the pre show (Not sure which Octagon Jr because I remember AAA running through 3 or 4 Octagon Jrs)…

Frankie Kazarian joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary. Hannifan informed Kazarian that Kazarian is now booked for a match against Steve Maclin at Sacrifice. Kazarian sand he can’t wrestle at Sacrifice because he was already booked by Verne in Minnesota. Hannifan said he needs to take it up with Santino…

Say his name, and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap Clap! TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made his entrance for his title defense against a unnamed opponent. Hendry called out Santino Marella to announce the mystery opponent. Before Santino could announce the opponent, Ryan Nemeth made his entrance in his ring gear. Nemeth announced that “my big brother” returns in 1 day.

Ryan said “my big brother” hates Joe Hendry as much as him. Ryan claimed that Nic has allowed Ryan to use his contractually obligated rematch clause on Ryan instead. Ryan then walked to the ring to face Joe…

6. Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth for the TNA World Championship? Nemeth walked right into a Standing Ovation for the quick loss.

Joe Hendry defeated Ryan Nemeth to retain the TNA World Championship in 0:18.

Santino said that Ryan is out of his mind and that wasn’t supposed to be the match. Santino asked Hendry if Hendry was okay with working another match? Hendry said he was good. Santino announced the real opponent as Alexander Hammerstone. Hannifan talked about how great it was to have Hammerstone back in TNA (well?)…

7. Joe Hendry vs. Alexander Hammerstone for the TNA World Championship. Kazarian and Rehwoldt noted that it looks like Hammerstone is more jacked than before. Hendry and Hammer circled each other to soak in the moment. Hammerstone dominated the first few collar and elbow lockups. Joe and Hammerstone traded chops and shoulder tackles, with Hammerstone managing to knock Joe off his feet.

Hammerstone lowered his weight to block a suplex. Hammerstone tossed Joe into the ring post. Hammerstone worked on Joe at ringside with methodical offense.[c]

Hammerstone dominated the match for a few minutes. Hendry managed to finally get Hammerstone off his feet with a delayed vertical suplex. Hendry rallied back with right hands. Hendry hit Hammerstone with his signature Fallaway Slam into his Zoolander turn. Hammerstone escaled a Standing Ovation attempt and hit Hendry with a T Bone Suplex and Power Slam for a nearfall.

Hammerstone hit Hendry with a German Suplex and Power Bomb for a nearfall. Hammerstone put Hendry in a Boston Crab. Hendry made it to the bottom rope for the break. Kazarian said it was sick that Hendry would go for a rope break. Hendry used a Small Package to reverse a Nightmare Pendulum. Hammerstone no sold a German Suplex.

Hendry hit Hammerstone with an Attitude Adjustment (Hendry does want that match against Cena). Joe Hendry hit Hammerstone with the Standing Ovation for the win.

Joe Hendry defeated Alexander Hammerstone via pinfall in 12:00 of on-air time to retain the TNA World Championship.

The System and the Colons ran out to beat down Hendry. The Hardys, Leon Slater, and Elijah ran out to even the odds. Jeff and Moose both took turns tossing each other into Frankie Kazarian. The brawl continued to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A well told story of a match with a good clash in styles. One of Hammerstone’s better matches in TNA. While Hannifan was giddy about Hammerstone returning to TNA, this might have been his last night in the company as Hammerstone announced via social media last week that his TNA contract has expired and he’s a free agent. While AEW doesn’t have the biggest track record with jacked big men signings, I actually would hope he signs up there to boost their roster. MJF isn’t as hot as he once was. Richard Holliday has come out with a pinfall victory over cancer (praise the Lord for that!)! Maybe bring the dynastic band back together to reform “The Dynasty”? I’d like to see that.

As for the title match, I liked that Joe Hendry got to show a different style here as he was outmatched power-wise and it meant something when Hendry was finally able to get Hammerstone off his feet. A solid go-home episode to their Sacrifice show. I am looking forward to several matches on that show (hope Cora Jade is doing okay after having her bell rung last week on NXT TV). The highlight of the show in my opinion was the Mustafa Ali and Mike Santana sit-down segment and I’m looking forward to see where that feud ends up after Sacrifice.