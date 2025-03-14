WWE producing title belts for European football clubs

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce the production of title belts for European football clubs.

March 14, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today unveiled exclusive WWE Legacy Title Belts featuring the official branding and colors of 13 major European football clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Celtic FC, Rangers FC, BVB Dortmund, Chelsea FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Manchester United and Manchester City.

The WWE Legacy Title Belts, representing a select group of the biggest football clubs in the world, are emblazoned with the unique colors and official markings of each team. The collection follows the release of officially licensed NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and Collegiate WWE Legacy Title Belts.

The European Football WWE Legacy Title Belts are available to pre-order now from Euroshop, WWE Shop and Fanatics and will be available to purchase through select club shops and WWE Live event venues soon.

Powell’s POV: Insert your own joke here about the Khan family owned Fullham FC not appearing on the list above.