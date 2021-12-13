What's happening...

Jimmy Rave dead at age 39

December 13, 2021

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestler Jimmy Rave (James Guffey) died on Sunday at age 39. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Promoter Bill Behrens announced the news via social media and wrote that Rave is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, his daughter Kailah, his son James, his parents Jim and Toni Guffey, and sister Shelby.

Powell’s POV: Rave battled serious addiction issues over the years that led to him acquiring infections that resulted in the amputation of both of his legs and one of his arms. My heart goes out to his family and friends over this tragic loss.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.