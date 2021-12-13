Jimmy Rave dead at age 39

CategoriesImpact News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestler Jimmy Rave (James Guffey) died on Sunday at age 39. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Promoter Bill Behrens announced the news via social media and wrote that Rave is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, his daughter Kailah, his son James, his parents Jim and Toni Guffey, and sister Shelby.

Powell’s POV: Rave battled serious addiction issues over the years that led to him acquiring infections that resulted in the amputation of both of his legs and one of his arms. My heart goes out to his family and friends over this tragic loss.