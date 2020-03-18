NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The following matches are advertised for the NXT television show that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Adam Cole’s celebration for being the longest reigning NXT Champion in history.

-Candice LeRae vs. Mercedes Martinez in a qualifier for the NXT Takeover: Tampa ladder match.

-Finn Balor appears.

Powell's POV: There are indications that no matches will actually take place during the broadcast, so the LeRae vs. Martinez match may be postponed. NXT was scheduled to move back to Full Sail University this week, but the school is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. No fans will be allowed in the PC.



