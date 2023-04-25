4/25 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Title, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Title, Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase, Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley vs. Brooks Jensen and Kiana James, Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly in a Trunk Match, Oba Femi debuts

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV Spring Breakin’

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 25, 2023 on USA Network

The show started off with WWE developmental wrestlers hanging out at a spring picnic/cookout. Hank Walker was disappointed that Tank Ledger couldn’t make it. Ivy Nile defeated a male developmental wrestler in an arm wrestling contest.

The various developmental wrestlers previewed the upcoming card. Big Body Javi was acting cocky while getting a burger, and was chased off by Dabba-Kato. Nathan Frazer was teaching Wendy Choo and Valentina Feroz on how to play cornhole, and how to use cornhole as a motivational exercise. Dabba Kato ended the segment by tossign Big Body Javi into a water fountain…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer. Vic Joseph gave a special introduction for the car being used in the Trunk match, which he claimed was donated by Stacks’ parents…

1. “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a “Trunk” match. There were various weapons at ringside, along with a random kiddie pool filled with balls for a ball pit. Pretty Deadly ended up getting the upper hand during the initial brawl. Booker compared this match to a Texas Tornado match wrestled by the Von Erichs.

Tony D and Stacks got the upper hand with hockey fight strikes. Tony D dumped Wilson to ringside. Prince took a uppercut from Stacks. Tony D gave Stacks a hip toss to send him on Prince. Both teams brawled to a concourse area. Tony D and Stacks beat down Pretty Deadly at ringside with trash can lids. Tony D and Stacks set up a table to please the crowd. Pretty Deadly sent their opponents into the ringposts.

Pretty Deadly carried the table to Gorilla Position to take it out of play to the dismay of the crowd. Tony D tackled Prince in the shin with a wheelbarrow. Tony backdropped Wilson onto Prince into the ball pit. Stacks got a random float board and used it to hit Pretty Deadly with a running senton in the ball pit. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Wilson and Prince did the Charlie Brown and Lucy football spot with Prince giving Stacks a PK to the face. They yelled “it’s good!”. Tony D recovered and hip tossed Stacks into a chair set on Wilson. Prince recovered and shoved Tony to the mat. Pretty Deadly recovered and put Stacks in a Tree of Woe. Prince pummeled Tony with a steel chair. Pretty Deadly hit Tony with a double suplex onto a trash can. Stacks escaped the Tree of Woe, but lost out on the numbers advantage.

Pretty Deadly hit Stacks with Spilled Milk at ringside. Pretty Deadly put Stacks in the trunk. Joseph noted that they needed to put both opponents in teh trunk. They were about to put Tony in, but Stacks sprayed Prety Deadly with a fire extinguisher. Tony D hit Wilson with a crowbar to put him in the trunk. Tony D and Stacks gave a blinded Prince a double team spinebuster through a table. Both Pretty Deadly members were put in the trunk for the loss.

Tony D’Angelo and Stacks defeated Pretty Deadly in 12:31 via closing the trunk.

Tony D and Stacks drove off with Pretty Deadly in the trunk…

John’s Thoughts: A fun gimmick match that also had dimensions of being a solid brawl. Tony D and Stacks have already wrestled one variation of the casket match (via the Prison cell match) and this was just as fun with a Tornado Tag dynamic. Despite the goofy mafia gimmick, both mob dudes are really good brawlers and make the most out of the goofy situation. Pretty Deadly continue to prove why they are one of the best overall tag teams in WWE with their sports and entertainment versatility. Given how they technically lost a casket match, that’s usually a sign that they are “leaving the territory”. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few losers tonight end up getting hauled to Raw or Smackdown via the upcoming draft.

Tiffany Stratton pulled into the Performance Center via an SUV. She hyped up the triple threat women’s title match and how she was looking at winning…

The show cut to Andre Chase and Duke Hudson alone at the Chase U set. Hudson tried to encourage Chase, while Chase was being introspective. Hudson said he’s going to be Chase’s support in his match against Bron Breakker. Hudson said Chase is the pillar of Chase U and a beacon of hope for the students of Chase U. Chase fired up and said he’s going to give Bron Breakker a Chase U sized ass whooping…[c]